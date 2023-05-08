'A special place in Hell': Dems and gun reformers push back at GOP rhetoric after North Texas shooting

click to enlarge Twitter / @GregAbbott_TX Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offer thoughts and/or prayers during a service in the North Texas town of Allen.

There is a special place in hell for people who watch all this happen and choose to do nothing. #bloodontheirhands https://t.co/AgY0r91liR — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) May 7, 2023

.⁦@GovAbbott⁩ out here blaming mental illness for the outlet mall shooting, knowing the gunman was a white supremacist. White supremacy isn’t a mental illness; it’s an ideology enabled by extremists like him, and made deadly by his lax gun laws. https://t.co/V1yJ9AkhDS — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 7, 2023

We've put more effort into interfering with the very private, rare issue of gender-affirming care than addressing the endless death march of Texas children to gun violence.



The anti-trans effort’s slogan?

"Save Texas Children"



We’ve lost our way, but we can get back. #txlege — Diego Bernal (@DiegoBernalTX) May 8, 2023

Reid: Many people argue that prayers aren't cutting it.

Self: Well, those are people that don't believe in an almighty god who has, who is absolutely in control of our lives. pic.twitter.com/EZlBotBnWt — Acyn (@Acyn) May 6, 2023