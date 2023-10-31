Abbott says he's reached an agreement on vouchers; Texas lawmakers say otherwise

Gov. Greg Abbott said he struck a deal with House Speaker Dade Phelan on Tuesday, but Phelan's office was less committal, and one House member said the proposal still isn't going anywhere.

By on Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 4:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to call a fourth special session if he's unable to get school voucher legislation passed by Nov. 7. - Instagram / GovAbbott
Instagram / GovAbbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to call a fourth special session if he's unable to get school voucher legislation passed by Nov. 7.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued a statement saying he and House Speaker Dade Phelan have reached a deal on education vouchers by expanding the current special session agenda to include teacher pay raises and more school funding.

However, lawmakers at the Texas Capitol are light on details, and at least one state representative is calling bullshit on Abbott's announcement.

Abbott made vouchers his top priority for a special session he called of the Texas Legislature after the proposal he originally backed died in the Texas House. Vouchers also have seemed DOA during the special session because of continued resistance from Democrats and rural Republicans in the lower chamber.

On Tuesday, Abbott gave a vague description of a deal that he and Phelan reached. That proposal involves giving families of all K-12 students $10,400 in school vouchers if they opt out of public school and enroll in private or charter schools. The agreement also includes "billions more in public education funding," some of which would go toward teacher pay raises, according to Abbott's statement.

"This is the next step in the legislative process to deliver school choice to Texas parents and students who deserve the freedom to choose the education that best fits their learning needs," the Republican governor said.

However, Phelan's spokesperson Cassi Pollock offered a far more reserved comment when asked by the Texas Tribune whether Abbott's announcement was the real deal.

"Speaker Phelan … looks forward to having robust discussions on school funding, teacher pay and other critical education issues with his House colleagues," Pollock told the Tribune.

Republican State Rep. Ernest Bailes, a staunch voucher opponent, told the Tribune that Abbott's proclamation was "nothing more than political theater."

"To my knowledge, there's no deal," Bailes said. "If public education teachers, and our kids' safety was truly important, that would have been added on the Call on Day Zero," Bailes told the publication.

Abbott's big announcement comes eight days before the special session he called earlier this month is set to expire. Although the Senate passed a voucher bill, there's virtually been no movement on a similar proposal in the House, which would have allocated $8,000 to families who pull their kids from public school.

Abbott has threatened to call a fourth special session if he can't reach an agreement on the issue with House holdouts. If that fails, the governor has threatened to primary anti-voucher Republicans, the Tribune reports.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Ranch Motel reopens after extensive renovations

By Brandon Rodriguez

The original neon sign invites travelers to the Ranch Motel.

This Halloween could be among coldest ever recorded in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The coldest Halloween on record was in 1923 when highs barely reached 53 degrees in San Antonio.

Texas paid owner of San Antonio's Moses Rose's $6.75 million for his bar

By Michael Karlis

The settlement between the State of Texas and bar owner Vince Cantu draws a close to a three-year saga that garnered national media attention.

San Antonio Zoo receives $1 million gift from Kowalski family

By Brandon Rodriguez

A rendering of the new Greg Kowalski Family Courtyard located at the San Antonio Zoo.

Also in News

Air Force looking for San Antonio families to host recruits for Thanksgiving dinner

By Nina Rangel

Operation Home Cooking sends Air Force trainees to San Antonio homes for Thanksgiving.

San Antonio looks to harm reduction in opioid crisis while Texas clings to drug war

By Sanford Nowlin

These bags of fentanyl were confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border protection from a truck crossing a point of entry.

This Halloween could be among coldest ever recorded in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The coldest Halloween on record was in 1923 when highs barely reached 53 degrees in San Antonio.

San Antonio Zoo receives $1 million gift from Kowalski family

By Brandon Rodriguez

A rendering of the new Greg Kowalski Family Courtyard located at the San Antonio Zoo.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us