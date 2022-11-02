ACLU condemns Texas Border Patrol agents' use of pepper balls against protesting migrants

The ACLU called in the incident 'the latest in a long line of abuses carried out by CBP.'

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 11:44 am

click to enlarge U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement to the El Paso Times that agents used "less-lethal" force to disperse the group after a migrant assaulted a federal agent. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement to the El Paso Times that agents used "less-lethal" force to disperse the group after a migrant assaulted a federal agent.
The ACLU is condemning the actions of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents allegedly caught on video firing pepper balls at a group of Venezuelan migrants protesting along the banks of the Rio Grande River near El Paso.

"This is the latest in a long line of abuses carried out by CBP," the ACLU said in a tweet. "Our government's failed attempts at preventing people from seeking protection in the US lead to death and suffering. The Biden administration must restore a humane process for seeking asylum."

A video published by the El Paso Times on Monday appears to show federal agents approaching the group that was in the process of crossing the river. According to a CBP statement sent to the Times, a member of the group assaulted an agent with a large flag pole.

"A second subject threw a rock causing injury to an agent, at which time agents responded by initiating crowd control measures," CBP said in the statement, adding that the measures included the use of a "less-lethal" pepper ball launching system.

The CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility will review the incident, according to a press release.  Even so, the ACLU condemns the agents' actions, calling the incident "highly alarming."
The Biden administration in October enacted a new policy under which Venezuelan migrants will be immediately returned to Mexico, according to the Texas Tribune. The change is in response to the large number of Venezuelans who have crossed the southern border in recent months.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Erik Cantu evaded San Antonio cop the night before shooting, SAPD records reportedly show

By Michael Karlis

Body cam footage shows now-former SAPD officer James Brennand approach the car Erik Cantu was driving.

Ted Cruz blasted on social media for spreading conspiracy about attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz previously tweeted that he and his wife were praying for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family.

Two leaders of True the Vote jailed by federal judge for contempt of court

By Jessica Huseman, Votebeat

Catherine Engelbrecht (pictured here) and Gregg Phillipshave been held in contempt of court for refusing to release the name of a person of interest in the defamation and computer hacking case against them.

San Antonio International Airport warns travelers to plan ahead this weekend for road repair

By Nina Rangel

One of San Antonio International Airport's inbound roads will close for repairs.

Also in News

Savvy San Antonio political operator Trish DeBerry may have become her own worst enemy

By Sanford Nowlin

Trish DeBerry is running for Bexar County judge after spending less than a year representing Precinct 3 on Commissioners Court.

San Antonio International Airport warns travelers to plan ahead this weekend for road repair

By Nina Rangel

One of San Antonio International Airport's inbound roads will close for repairs.

Erik Cantu evaded San Antonio cop the night before shooting, SAPD records reportedly show

By Michael Karlis

Body cam footage shows now-former SAPD officer James Brennand approach the car Erik Cantu was driving.

Despite 'Military City USA' rep, San Antonio not among the best places for veterans to live, study says

By Michael Karlis

A military training instructor at San Antonio's Lackland Air Force Base marches his flight of recruits.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us