Amazon ends its San Antonio air cargo operations, resulting in 65 layoffs

Officials also said the closure won't affect customer deliveries in the Alamo City.

By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 12:16 pm

click to enlarge Amazon Air is leaving San Antonio, resulting in the loss of 65 jobs. - Shutterstock / Duman Stock
Shutterstock / Duman Stock
Amazon Air is leaving San Antonio, resulting in the loss of 65 jobs.
Amazon Air is pulling its cargo delivery operations out of San Antonio, resulting in the loss of 65 local jobs, the San Antonio Business Journal reports

Amazon's move will affect Worldwide Flight Services, which has a contract with the e-commerce giant at its Port San Antonio facilities, according to SABJ. Worldwide informed Texas regulators that it will fully close those operations by April 10 a result of Amazon's departure.

Amazon will continue to maintain air cargo operations in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, the company said in a statement to SABJ. Officials also said the closure won't affect customer deliveries in the Alamo City.

The online retailer continues to operate roughly a dozen fulfillment centers in the San Antonio area and employs some 4,500 people here, according to the Express-News.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

