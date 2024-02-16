Amazon ends its San Antonio air cargo operations, resulting in 65 layoffs

Amazon's move will affect Worldwide Flight Services, which has a contract with the e-commerce giant at its Port San Antonio facilities, according to SABJ. Worldwide informed Texas regulators that it will fully close those operations by April 10 a result of Amazon's departure.
Amazon will continue to maintain air cargo operations in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, the company said in a statement to SABJ. Officials also said the closure won't affect customer deliveries in the Alamo City.
The online retailer continues to operate roughly a dozen fulfillment centers in the San Antonio area and employs some 4,500 people here, according to the Express-News.
