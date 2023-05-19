An invasion of cuteness: Meerkats return to San Antonio Zoo

The zoo will celebrate the critters' return with family-friendly activities this weekend.

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 2:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Meerkats, who are known for their sociability, will be moving into their new habitat in the San Antonio Zoo on Friday. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Meerkats, who are known for their sociability, will be moving into their new habitat in the San Antonio Zoo on Friday.
The last time a mob of meerkats lived at the San Antonio Zoo, Bill Clinton was still president, Netscape still ruled the internet and the Dallas Cowboys were still reigning Super Bowl champions. Fortunately, though, the long wait will soon be over: a meerkat mob, or family group, will officially move into their new manor at the San Antonio Zoo this weekend.

To celebrate the opening of their new habitat, the Zoo is holding a Pop-Up Meerkat Mob Party from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. In addition to welcoming the adorable new San Antonians, guests at the party can expect to enjoy a wide variety of family-friendly activities, including a meerkat mob dance party, a Meerkat Mail story time and a "meerkatch" bug hunt.

Entry to the Meerkat Mob Party is included with standard admission to the Zoo, which is $31.99 for people 12 and older and $27.99 for children aged three to 11.

The new meerkat mob is made up of five family members, whose names have not yet been released. These critters are originally from the Kalahari desert, which covers much of Namibia, Botswana and South Africa and also served as the filming location for the hit Animal Planet TV series Meerkat Manor.

Visitors can find the new meerkat habitat in Kronkosky's Tiny Tot Nature Spot in the front half of the zoo, which will echo with the chirps and barks of the five furry friends for the foreseeable future.

$27.99-$31.99, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sat., May 20, San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 734-7184, sazoo.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Austin plummets in U.S. News and World Report's annual Best Places to Live rankings

By Michael Karlis

Austin ranked at No. 1 on the list for three years in a row.

1 dead, 3 injured during another brawl at San Antonio's Privat Social Club

By Michael Karlis

In April, the Privat Social Club grabbed national headlines after a video of a bouncer body slamming a patron went viral.

Plan to cut methane emissions could yield 35,000 new union jobs in Texas, study finds

By Brandon Rodriguez

A pump jack operates in rural Texas.

Texas Legislature bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors

By Sanford Nowlin

Advocates gather in Austin last year to speak out against anti-transgender proposals being debated in the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature.

Also in News

Sen. John Cornyn, once one of Trump's biggest ass kissers, is now changing his tune

By Sanford Nowlin

Their master's voice: Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas listen to Donald Trump.

Bad Takes: Child labor laws are under attack from business interests. Time to push back.

By Kevin Sánchez

San Antonio labor leader Emma Tenayuca’s efforts helped usher in U.S. child labor rules. We should honor her by fighting to keep them in place.

Austin plummets in U.S. News and World Report's annual Best Places to Live rankings

By Michael Karlis

Austin ranked at No. 1 on the list for three years in a row.

Texas Legislature bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors

By Sanford Nowlin

Advocates gather in Austin last year to speak out against anti-transgender proposals being debated in the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us