An invasion of cuteness: Meerkats return to San Antonio Zoo

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo Meerkats, who are known for their sociability, will be moving into their new habitat in the San Antonio Zoo on Friday.

The last time a mob of meerkats lived at the San Antonio Zoo, Bill Clinton was still president, Netscape still ruled the internet and the Dallas Cowboys were still reigning Super Bowl champions. Fortunately, though, the long wait will soon be over: a meerkat mob, or family group, will officially move into their new manor at the San Antonio Zoo this weekend.To celebrate the opening of their new habitat, the Zoo is holding a Pop-Up Meerkat Mob Party from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. In addition to welcoming the adorable new San Antonians, guests at the party can expect to enjoy a wide variety of family-friendly activities, including a meerkat mob dance party, a Meerkat Mail story time and a "meerkatch" bug hunt.Entry to the Meerkat Mob Party is included with standard admission to the Zoo, which is $31.99 for people 12 and older and $27.99 for children aged three to 11.The new meerkat mob is made up of five family members, whose names have not yet been released. These critters are originally from the Kalahari desert, which covers much of Namibia, Botswana and South Africa and also served as the filming location for the hit Animal Planet TV seriesVisitors can find the new meerkat habitat in Kronkosky's Tiny Tot Nature Spot in the front half of the zoo, which will echo with the chirps and barks of the five furry friends for the foreseeable future.