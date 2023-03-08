At least 3 Republicans want to challenge San Antonio Rep. Tony Gonzales after censure vote

'Anyone who laces them up against Tony Gonzales is running a fool’s errand,' a spokesman for Gonzales’ campaign said.

By on Wed, Mar 8, 2023 at 10:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales was censured by the Texas GOP over the weekend for votes on same-sex marriage and gun safety. - Twitter / @RepTonyGonzales
Twitter / @RepTonyGonzales
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales was censured by the Texas GOP over the weekend for votes on same-sex marriage and gun safety.
With the ink still wet on the Texas Republican Party's censure of U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales for his willingness to cross the aisle on votes, at least three GOPers now say they may gun for him the primary, the Express-News reports.

Medina County Republican Party Chairwoman Julie Clark and retired U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Victor Avila both told the daily they expect to run against Gonzales, a San Antonio Republican, in the primary.

Frank Lopez Jr., who ran as an independent in Gonzales' district last year, told the paper that he's assembling a team to explore whether he should run on the Republican ticket.

On Saturday, the Texas GOP voted to censure Gonzales over his votes to defend same-sex marriage and pass the bipartisan gun safety law that followed the Uvalde school massacre. Texas Republicans also targeted Gonzales for opposing a hardline immigration bill devised by U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin.

Shortly after the censure vote, Gonzales — a two-term congressman whose South Texas district includes both Uvalde and wide swath of the U.S.-Mexico border — told reporters that he "would vote twice on [the gun safety bill] if I could."

Even though Gonzales' district was recently redrawn to be more red, his campaign kept up the defiant tone, issuing a statement to the Express-News predicting losses for his primary opponents.

“Anyone who laces them up against Tony Gonzales is running a fool’s errand,” a spokesman for Gonzales’ campaign told the Express-News. “He will take you into the deep end of the political pool and drown you. There is a reason why he’s won every election he’s ever been in.”

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

San Antonio-based USAA pulling workers back into the office, closing door on remote positions

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA told some remote workers they'll now need to work hybrid schedules, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is vrooming into the San Antonio market

By Michael Karlis

Lamborghini's San Antonio location will be the Italian car makers third dealership in Texas.

Republican files bill in Texas House to let voters decide whether to secede from the U.S.

By Michael Karlis

Despite the filing of House Bill 3596, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1869 that no state could legally secede from the union.

Also in News

Bad Takes: Dilbert cartoonist deserves blowback for racist tirade

By Kevin Sánchez

Dilbert creator Scott Adams (right of screen) speaks via video to attendees of a Donald Trump rally.

Assclown Alert: Suppressing students' votes with Texas Rep. Carrie Isaac

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Suppressing students' votes with Texas Rep. Carrie Isaac

Five women denied abortions by Texas sue to force state to clarify rules on medical exceptions

By Sanford Nowlin

Women march through downtown San Antonio last summer to protest the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

2 of 4 Americans kidnapped after crossing into Mexico from Texas found dead, others still alive

By Michael Karlis

The four had just crossed into Mexico from the Texas border town of Browsville on Friday when their white minivan came under fire.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us