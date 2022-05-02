Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Average income needed to buy a home in San Antonio hits $59,000, but market shows signs of cooling

Other data suggest Alamo City home prices are finally beginning to fall.

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 4:47 pm

click to enlarge The median price for a home in San Antonio is $320,000, according to Redfin. - WIKIMEDIA
Wikimedia
The median price for a home in San Antonio is $320,000, according to Redfin.
On average, those looking to buy a home in the San Antonio metro area need to earn at least $59,252 — a 38.1% increase from last year — according to a recent Redfin report.

That's nearly $7,000 more than the median household income in Alamo City, which is $52,420, according to the U.S Census Bureau.

To come up with its number, online real-estate broker Redfin assumed that prospective buyers would put 5% down on a home costing $320,000, SA's median home price. That equates to an average mortgage running $1,481 a month.

Although jaw-dropping compared to years past, San Antonio is below the national average. The median income needed to buy a home in the United States was $72,414 in March 2022, according to Redfin. The average price for a home nationally at that time was $412,700.

Things might be looking up for homebuyers, however, since the real estate market is showing signs of cooling off. Last month, 12% of all homes listed on Redfin had their prices reduced. What’s more, the online broker reported a 3% drop in requests for home tours.

Reventure Consulting CEO Nicholas Gerli said in a recent YouTube video that the sudden increase in mortgage rates to 5% and climbing property taxes, especially in Texas, could be causing an increase in inventory and a drop in prices.

In another video, Gerli said the number of San Antonio property listings that experienced price cuts was up 128% year-over-year.

That suggests a greater number of San Antonio residents may be able to afford a home, assuming current trends continue. Bad news: those that bought into the market frenzy over the past two years might end up regretting their purchases.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca
San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca
San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca
San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

Trending

A 420-square-foot shed on San Antonio's East Side has hit the market for $250,000

By Michael Karlis

126 Muth St. features one bathroom, a kitchenette, and a combined bedroom-living space.

Mexico says major rail project will bypass Texas as payback for Abbott slowing border trade

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at one many recent press conferences trumpeting his plans to crack down on border crossings.

San Antonio native and internet pioneer raises $105,000 on GoFundMe to avoid losing home

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio native Noah Grey, pictured above, invented the internet's first open-source blogging site. Greymatter later served as the inspiration behind platforms such as WordPress.

$250K Shed, Isis Romero: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

A shed for sale at 126 Muth St. features one bathroom, a kitchenette and a combined bedroom-living space.

Also in News

Problems remain for We Build the Wall group after founder’s guilty plea

By Jeremy Schwartz and Perla Trevizo, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Problems remain for We Build the Wall group after founder’s guilty plea

Mexico says major rail project will bypass Texas as payback for Abbott slowing border trade

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at one many recent press conferences trumpeting his plans to crack down on border crossings.

Texas moves one step closer to adopting a new, more rigorous teacher certification exam

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

Kindergarten teacher Angie Hogan reads a book to her class in September 2020 at Highland Village Elementary. The State Board for Educator Certification has adopted the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment in an effort to better prepare new teachers and keep them in the profession.

How Sandy Hook lies and the Jan. 6 inquiry threaten to undo Alex Jones

By Jason Beeferman, The Texas Tribune

Texas conspiracy theorist Alex Jones records a video for his Infowars show on a street corner in downtown Austin in 2018. While bankruptcy filings for three of his companies earlier this month may be part of his legal strategy to obstruct court proceedings in defamation cases that he has lost, they’re also the latest development in Jones’ downswing from his spot at the top of far-right media.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us