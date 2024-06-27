WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Bexar County DA's Office drops terrorism charges against Uvalde shooter's cousin

Nathan Cruz, 18, was arrested after a family member alleged that he said he wanted 'to do the same thing' as his cousin.

By on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 at 8:26 am

click to enlarge San Antonio resident Nathan Cruz, 18, allegedly made a threat a little more than a year after his cousin killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. - Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
San Antonio resident Nathan Cruz, 18, allegedly made a threat a little more than a year after his cousin killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.
The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday dropped terrorism-related charges filed against the cousin of the Uvalde school shooter, citing a lack of evidence.

In August 2023, Nathan Cruz, the 18-year-old cousin of the man who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School two years ago, was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat to the public — a felony. He also received a misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat to a family member.

San Antonio police arrested Cruz after a family member called to allege the 18-year-old said he planned “to do the same thing” as his cousin. The family member also told police she overheard a phone call in which Cruz allegedly tried to illegally purchase an AR-15-style weapon.

Cruz has been in custody since his arrest, Bexar County court records show.

However, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office dropped the charges after witnesses failed to come forward, according to a joint statement the office released with SAPD.

“Without this essential cooperation and evidence, prosecuting cases effectively becomes challenging,” the statement said. “Therefore, we emphasize the importance of community involvement and the willingness of witnesses to come forward, as their cooperation is critical in ensuring justice is served.”

Even so, the DA’s office and San Antonio police still encouraged anyone with information relevant to the case to offer information. If that happens, additional or new charges could be filed against Cruz, the statement said.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

