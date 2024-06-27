Bexar County DA's Office drops terrorism charges against Uvalde shooter's cousin

click to enlarge
San Antonio resident Nathan Cruz, 18, allegedly made a threat a little more than a year after his cousin killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.
The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday dropped terrorism-related charges filed against the cousin of the Uvalde school shooter, citing a lack of evidence.
In August 2023, Nathan Cruz, the 18-year-old cousin of the man who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School two years ago, was arrested and charged
with making a terroristic threat to the public — a felony. He also received a misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat to a family member.
San Antonio police arrested Cruz after a family member called to allege the 18-year-old said he planned “to do the same thing” as his cousin. The family member also told police she overheard a phone call in which Cruz allegedly tried to illegally purchase an AR-15-style weapon.
Cruz has been in custody since his arrest, Bexar County court records show.
However, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office dropped the charges after witnesses failed to come forward, according to a joint statement the office released with SAPD.
“Without this essential cooperation and evidence, prosecuting cases effectively becomes challenging,” the statement said. “Therefore, we emphasize the importance of community involvement and the willingness of witnesses to come forward, as their cooperation is critical in ensuring justice is served.”
Even so, the DA’s office and San Antonio police still encouraged anyone with information relevant to the case to offer information. If that happens, additional or new charges could be filed against Cruz, the statement said.
