Bexar County deputy fired over assault charge

The deputy was reportedly off duty when she was hit with the charge in Comal County.

By on Thu, Nov 9, 2023 at 9:06 am

A deputy who's been with BCSO since January received a dishonorable discharge and can't be rehired, a local TV station reports.
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
A deputy who's been with BCSO since January received a dishonorable discharge and can't be rehired, a local TV station reports.
A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after her arrest on off-duty assault charges earlier this week, KSAT reports.

Toni Ramirez, who'd been employed with the sheriff's office since Jan. 23, faces the charge in Comal County "in connection with a dating relationship," according to the TV station.

Since Ramirez received a dishonorable discharge, she can't be rehired, KSAT also reports. BCSO's Criminal Investigations Division and Internal Affairs are undertaking separate investigations into the matter.

