Bexar County deputy fired over assault charge

A deputy who's been with BCSO since January received a dishonorable discharge and can't be rehired, a local TV station reports.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after her arrest on off-duty assault charges earlier this week, KSAT reports.Toni Ramirez, who'd been employed with the sheriff's office since Jan. 23, faces the charge in Comal County "in connection with a dating relationship," according to the TV station.

Since Ramirez received a dishonorable discharge, she can't be rehired, KSAT also reports. BCSO's Criminal Investigations Division and Internal Affairs are undertaking separate investigations into the matter.



