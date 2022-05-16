Bexar County property owners have until 5 p.m. today to file their property tax appeals

Wikimedia Commons / Stevepb
The average taxable property value in Bexar County jumped 23% this year compared to 2021.
Bexar County property owners have until 5 p.m this afternoon — Monday, May 16 — to file an appeal of their 2022 property tax appraisals.
Chief Appraiser Michael Amezquita expects a record number of appeals — somewhere between 150,000 and 160,000 — this year, TV station KENS5 reports
. The county processed 141,000 last year.
There are three ways for property owners to file an appeal before today's 5 p.m deadline, according to the Express-News
. The easiest is to log onto bcad.org
and follow the online prompts.
Residents can also mail their appeal to the Bexar County Appraisal District at P.O Box 830248, San Antonio, San Antonio, TX, 78283, or return a completed appeal form at a dropbox at 411 N. Frio St. Mailed appeals will be accepted as long as the envelopes are postmarked before midnight May 16.
The rise in expected appeals is attributed to soaring Bexar County property values. The average taxable property value in the county jumped to $309,118 this year, a 23% increase from 2021, the Express-News reports.
