Bexar County Sheriff's Office warns residents not to be alarmed by increase in gunfire

Shutterstock
The BSCO encourages residents to call (210) 335-6000 if they believe law enforcement action is needed.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents not to be alarmed by gunfire as dove hunting season kicks off across South Texas.
“This is just a reminder that today is the opening day of dove season in many areas,” BSCO said in a Thursday Facebook post
. “You may hear numerous gunshots, especially in rural areas.”
Although locals shouldn’t be alarmed by the increase in firearm use, BSCO still encourages residents to call the office at (210) 335-6000 if they believe law enforcement action is needed.
Dove hunting season started Thursday for areas north of Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 90 and Loop 1604, and will conclude on Oct. 30, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. For those south of Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 90 and Loop 1604, the season won’t start until Sept. 14.
