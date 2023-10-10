Busy Southtown intersection reopened ahead of schedule

In case there was any remaining doubt: ⁦@Ron_Nirenberg⁩ & ⁦@ejwskk⁩ don’t care about the impact on small businesses. They are responsible for an incompetent & dysfunctional ⁦@COSAGOV⁩



After Southtown businesses voiced concerns about construction cutting into their bottom lines, the intersection of South Alamo Street and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard reopened around noon Tuesday, allowing two-way traffic in all four directions, according to city officials.This reopening of the busy south-of-downtown interchange arrived earlier than expected. Originally, it the closure was expected to last until mid-November, city officials noted.Earlier this week, construction choked off access to the area, prompting Southtown business owners to sound off on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter."In case there was any remaining doubt: ⁦ @Ron_Nirenberg ⁩ & ⁦ @ejwskk ⁩ don’t care about the impact on small businesses," restaurateur Chad Carey tweeted. "They are responsible for an incompetent & dysfunctional ⁦ @COSAGOV ⁩ Support the S. Alamo businesses as best you can."