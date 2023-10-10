BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Busy Southtown intersection reopened ahead of schedule

South Alamo Street and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard resumed four-way traffic Tuesday afternoon. Businesses in the area voiced concerns about its impact.

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 4:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Barriers close off traffic at South Alamo Street and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
Barriers close off traffic at South Alamo Street and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.
After Southtown businesses voiced concerns about construction cutting into their bottom lines, the  intersection of South Alamo Street and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard reopened around noon Tuesday, allowing two-way traffic in all four directions, according to city officials.

This reopening of the busy south-of-downtown interchange arrived earlier than expected. Originally, it the closure was expected to last until mid-November, city officials noted.

Earlier this week, construction choked off access to the area, prompting Southtown business owners to sound off on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"In case there was any remaining doubt: ⁦ @Ron_Nirenberg ⁩ & ⁦ @ejwskk ⁩ don’t care about the impact on small businesses," restaurateur Chad Carey tweeted. "They are responsible for an incompetent & dysfunctional ⁦ @COSAGOV ⁩ Support the S. Alamo businesses as best you can."
Businesses on South Alamo said they were only given a week's notice about the closure, according to a Sunday KSAT News report.

Miles Donnelly of La Frite Belgian Bistro, 728 S. Alamo St., told the TV station that city officials didn't reveal the true impact of the construction until five or six days prior to its start.

The reopening of the intersection follows underground utility work shifting from the southern part of the intersection to the northeast quadrant, San Antonio officials said. They didn't provide a reason for the earlier-than-expected reopening.

“I’m very pleased that the partial intersection closure at South Alamo is reopening sooner than expected,” District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur said in a media statement.

The work is part of the 2017-2022 Bond Project to reconstruct South Alamo from Market Street to East Cesar E. Chavez. The entire project is expected to conclude in early 2025.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Group of Texas tourists trapped in Israel following Saturday's attacks

By Michael Karlis

The group was on an excursion operated by Mejdi Tours, which offers visits to cities in both Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Report: Top Texas right-wing activist met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes for 7 hours

By Sanford Nowlin

Jonathan Strickland, a former Texas House member turned conservative power broker, reportedly met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes for hours at a Fort Worth office.

H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt again named one of nation's richest people

By Brandon Rodriguez

Charles Butt has once again been named one of the richest people in the country.

University of Texas San Antonio welcomes largest freshman class to date

By Michael Karlis

Nearly 6,000 freshman are attending UTSA this year, a 3% increase over last fall.

Also in News

Torchy's responds to video of men in Nazi gear at its Forth Worth restaurant

By Michael Karlis

Torchy's responds to video of men in Nazi gear at its Forth Worth restaurant

Analysis: Gov. Greg Abbott faces failure on latest school voucher push

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a friendly face as he tries to win over support for vouchers during an event at the Texas Capitol.

Texas teachers grapple with their raises caught up in voucher fight

By Maia Pandey, The Texas Tribune

Protesters hold signs and chant during a rally against school vouchers at the Texas Capitol on Oct. 7, 2023. Hundreds gathered to protest two days before a special lawmaking session on vouchers and other topics, slated to begin Monday.

Group of Texas tourists trapped in Israel following Saturday's attacks

By Michael Karlis

The group was on an excursion operated by Mejdi Tours, which offers visits to cities in both Israel and the Palestinian territories.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us