Car of San Antonio man accused in Savanah Soto shooting death vandalized

TikTok user @CarlosGallegos182 — who purports to live across the street from the suspect, 19-year-old Christopher Preciado — first reported the incident Thursday.
In the video, a black Hyundai parked in the driveway of the Preciado home in Leon Valley appears to have been vandalized, with the words "baby killer" painted across the side. The Current confirmed that the defaced vehicle was still in the driveway as of Thursday afternoon and that the house belongs to the Preciado family.
The video posted by @CarlosGallegos182 has racked up more than 50,000 likes and 1.3 million views as of press time.
@carlosgallegos740 ♬ original sound - CARLOS GALLEGOS182
Christopher Preciado and his father, Ramon Preciado, 53, were arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting deaths of Soto, 18, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Mathew Guerra.
Christopher Preciado was charged with capital murder, while his father was charged with abuse of a corpse and altering, destroying or concealing a corpse. Ramon Preciado's bond totals $600,000, while his son's bond sits at $1 million, according to Bexar County magistrate records.
Soto and Guerra were shot after the couple allegedly drove to Christopher Preciado's house to purchase marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Current. Guerra allegedly pointed a gun at Preciado, and a struggle over the weapon ensued, Preciado told police, according to an affidavit.
Even so, police note in the document that Preciado's version of events doesn't align with evidence found at the crime scene.
San Antonio Police Sgt. Washington Moscoso told reporters Wednesday that the father and son duo could face additional charges. A press conference with Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday.
