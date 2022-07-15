Catalytic converter thefts in the San Antonio area are at the fourth-highest level in the state

click to enlarge
Last year, 1700 reports were filed with the San Antonio Police Department regarding stolen catalytic converters.
Thieves are making off with a growing number of vehicles' catalytic converters across the Alamo City, according to a new AAA Texas report
AAA Texas said it processed 27 claims for stolen catalytic converters between January and May 2022 in Bexar County — the fourth highest rate in the state. That also surpasses the number of local claims filed in 2021, according to the report.
In 2021 alone, auto owners filed 1,700 reports with the San Antonio Police Department about stolen catalytic converters, according to an Express-News report
. So far this year, Harris County, where Houston is located, has had the highest number of claims filed by AAA, followed by Fort Bend and Dallas counties.
Catalytic converters
change harmful emissions from vehicles' exhaust into less toxic emissions including carbon dioxide and water vapor. But, these thieves aren't worried about improving the air quality
Instead, criminals are after metals found in converters, including rhodium and palladium, which are worth more per ounce than gold under current market conditions
. Criminals can earn between $250 and $1,000 per catalytic converter on the resale market, according to the Express-News
Victims of catalytic converter heists can expect to spend from around $945 to more than $2400 for a replacement, according to carbrain.com
There's not a surefire way to prevent catalytic converter theft, but AAA Texas did offer some potential deterrents.
The motor club recommends parking vehicles in a home garage overnight and parking as close as possible to retailers in large commercial parking lots. Car owners also may want to consider painting their catalytic converters a bright, obnoxious color to deter criminals.
