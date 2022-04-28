Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

City of San Antonio apologizes for denial that plan to cut trees at Brackenridge was to move birds

“I want to validate what you said about the birds,” an assistant city manager said. “We wrote [the project description] ourselves. It was our mistake. But we have to own it.”

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 12:23 pm

click to enlarge The city faced a backlash after it proposed removing trees leaning into the Lambert Beach River Walls in Brackenridge Park. - SANFORD NOWLIN
Sanford Nowlin
The city faced a backlash after it proposed removing trees leaning into the Lambert Beach River Walls in Brackenridge Park.
City of San Antonio officials have reversed their claim that a controversial proposal to cut down more than 100 trees at Brackenridge Park had nothing to do with relocating birds that roost there, the Express-News reports.

During a Tuesday community-input meeting on the trees, city officials led off with an apology for their repeated denial that the plan was at least partially intended to relocate egrets from the park, according to the daily.

Environmentalists who opposed cutting the trees have long maintained that city is attempting to disrupt a breeding ground for the egrets, even collecting video evidence of crews making loud noises to scare off the birds. Additionally, longtime environmental activist Greg Harman's Deceleration blog also reported on city communications that suggest removal of the migratory birds helped drive the decision to fell the trees.

At meeting at the Witte Museum attended by roughly 50 people, Assistant City Manager David McCary acknowledged that some city documents said the trees' removal would help relocate the birds to nesting sites outside of Brackenridge Park, the Express-News reports.

“I want to validate what you said about the birds,” McCary said. “We wrote [the project description] ourselves. It was our mistake. But we have to own it.”

The city met with a backlash earlier this year after saying it needed to cut down 104 trees, including 10 heritage trees, as part of a project to restore historic park structures including the Lambert Beach river walls and a late-1800s pump house. Environmentalists and neighborhood groups called the proposal excessive and blasted the city for a lack of transparency about the plan and its motivations.

In late February, City Manager Erik Walsh pushed back a decision on the project until this summer so that officials could conduct more public-input sessions and explore options that would limit the number of trees felled.

A 420-square-foot shed on San Antonio's East Side has hit the market for $250,000

By Michael Karlis

126 Muth St. features one bathroom, a kitchenette, and a combined bedroom-living space.

Longtime San Antonio TV anchor Isis Romero is back — this time at KENS5

By Sanford Nowlin

Isis Romero will now anchor CBS affiliate KENS 5's 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Visit San Antonio books LGBTQ Pride parade; local Pride organizers say they were left in the dark

By Sanford Nowlin

Participants march in the 2019 Pride Bigger than Texas Parade.

Selena Quintanilla, Walter Mercado honored in exhibit at Smithsonian Museum of American History

By Nina Rangel

Selena Quintanilla performs at the 1994 Tejano Music Awards hosted at the Alamodome.

Gov. Greg Abbott asks for donations to bus migrants as he gets flak for using taxpayer funds

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott surrounds himself with stern-looking men and women in uniform during one of his many recent immigration-related press conferences.

Selena Quintanilla, Walter Mercado honored in exhibit at Smithsonian Museum of American History

By Nina Rangel

Selena Quintanilla performs at the 1994 Tejano Music Awards hosted at the Alamodome.

Report shows Texas leaders' repeated attempts to mislead the public about Operation Lone Star

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott talks up Operation Lone Star as Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven C. McCraw looks on. Both were in San Antonio last week for a "law enforcement roundtable" organized by the governor's office.

Melissa Lucio's execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals sent Melissa Lucio's case back to the Cameron County court where she was originally tried to weigh whether she is actually innocent, as well as whether the state presented false testimony at trial and hid evidence from the defense.
