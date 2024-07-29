City of San Antonio seeking public input in survey about horse-drawn carriages

The city's Community Engagement Team developed the survey to gather public input ahead of the August meeting of the Transportation Advisory Board. Feedback from the survey will provide guidance to the board as it considers making recommendations affecting the future of carriage operators.
Debate over the carriages reignited in public forums such as Facebook and Reddit after the survey went live last week. It will remain online through Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Animal-rights advocates have raised concerns about the treatment of carriage horses, which are kept in a warehouse near I-37 and East Houston Street when they're not at work. Animal advocates warn that use of the horses on city streets is damaging to their hooves over time. Others have raised concerns about the animals' exposure to car exhaust and the potential that they could be involved in catastrophic accidents.
A provision in the city charter also prohibits operators from using the horses in temperatures over 95 degrees. The animals also must remain stabled during high-traffic hours during Air Quality Health Alert Days.
Even so, carriage companies have sought, unsuccessfully, to loosen the restrictions, arguing they're a burden to business.
Those in favor of eliminating horse-drawn carriages have raised the possibility of replacing them with electric carriages and pedicabs. However, carriage operators question where the fleet of over 100 horses would go if the rides are banned entirely and have warned that some animals would end up being put down.
Viagran has since distanced herself from a complete ban, citing the job loss among carriage drivers. However, District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda has taken up the issue, calling for an independent veterinarian to inspect the horses for health issues related to vehicle exhaust fumes after Espy claimed to find none.
