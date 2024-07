City of San Antonio seeking public input in survey about horse-drawn carriages

click to enlarge Shutterstock / travelview Horse drawn carriages line up at night in downtown San Antonio.

However, defenders of the carriage companies point to guidelines laid out by equine veterinarian Benjamin Espy, who doesn't support eliminating the carriages. In a column penned for the San Antonio Report, Espy has said city officials didn't consult with him prior to a push by some council members to ban the carriages.





Even so, carriage companies have sought, unsuccessfully, to loosen the restrictions, arguing they're a burden to business. "The current working conditions for horses are not inhumane [...] and council members would know this had they sought information about these operations at any point since I’ve worked with the city," wrote Espy, who also mentioned that carriage operators own more horses than permits, and rotate through the animals to give them breaks on their farms, located outside of San Antonio. provision in the city charter also prohibits operators from using the horses in temperatures over 95 degrees. The animals also must remain stabled during high-traffic hours during Air Quality Health Alert Days.Even so, carriage companies have sought, unsuccessfully, to loosen the restrictions, arguing they're a burden to business.



District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez has led a two-year effort to ban horse-drawn carriages from downtown streets. In December 2022, he co-authored a proposal with District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran to phase out horse-drawn carriages by December 2023.



Viagran has since distanced herself from a complete ban, citing the job loss among carriage drivers. However, District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda has taken up the issue, calling for an independent veterinarian to inspect the horses for health issues related to vehicle exhaust fumes after Espy claimed to find none.



In addition to the black-and-white options of banning or keeping the horses downtown, a third option in the online survey would relegate carriage rides to city parks. Advocates argue the horses would be less exposed to car fumes and wouldn't block downtown traffic.

