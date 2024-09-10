TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

City of San Antonio completes first five solar sites in $30 million project

Once complete in 2026, the entire project will offset 11% of the city’s electricity consumption from its buildings.

By on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 at 6:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Workers conduct a solar panel installation project. - U.S. Department of Energy
U.S. Department of Energy
Workers conduct a solar panel installation project.
The city of San Antonio has brought the first five of 42 solar panel sites online as part of a $30 million clean-energy initiative, local officials said.

Alamo City based-Big Sun Solar is building rooftop panels and canopy shades at 42 separate municipal facilities as part of the city's net-zero energy goal for all municipal buildings by 2040. That ambition is outlined in a 2023 sustainability report.

The completed project will reduce the city's carbon dioxide emissions by 12,855 metric tons each year, and yield up to $11 million in savings over 25 years, Big Sun Solar officials said.

“Collectively, the municipal rooftop projects will offset an estimated 11% of the city’s electricity consumption from its buildings," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a written statement.

A sixth city solar project is also under construction at Pre-K 4 SA East.

Once complete, the six projects will have a combined capacity of 1.29 megawatts of solar electricity, or enough to power more than 500 Texas homes, according to city officials. Once all 42 sites come online in fall 2026, they will provide a total of 13.1 megawatts annually.

"Sunshine is abundant in San Antonio, and it’s exciting to harness that to bring about climate action and financial savings for our city," San Antonio Chief Sustainability Officer Douglas Melnick said in a statement.

Including the project still under construction, the city's current solar projects are located at:
  • Jean Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive.
  • Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive.
  • West Police Substation, 7000 Culebra Road.
  • Pre-K 4 SA East, 5230 Eisenhauer Road.
  • Melendrez Community Center, 5919 W. Commerce St.
  • Southwest Service Center, 6927 W. Commerce St.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio police arrest 12-year-old over online threats to shoot up schools

By Sanford Nowlin

SAPD worked with other local and state law enforcement agencies after a minor allegedly circulated a threat on Instagram to shoot up school campuses.

Woman goes viral for pretending to throw up in her mouth at sight of Ted Cruz

By Sanford Nowlin

College football fan Lucy Rohden (right) pretends to be nauseated as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz approaches her on the Texas A&M sidelines.

Yellowstone prequel 1923 closing off streets in downtown San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

Yellowstone prequel 1923 stars Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren.

San Antonio-based USAA said internal glitch exposed 32,000 members' data

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA provides insurance and financial services to military members, veterans and their families.

Woman goes viral for pretending to throw up in her mouth at sight of Ted Cruz

By Sanford Nowlin

College football fan Lucy Rohden (right) pretends to be nauseated as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz approaches her on the Texas A&M sidelines.

Colin Allred responds to comparisons with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign, defends his strategy

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, speaks about his U.S. Senate race against incumbent Ted Cruz with Tim Miller, writer at The Bulwark, at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Sept. 7, 2024. Credit:

What Trump 2.0 would mean for Texas

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Former President Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance appear at an Atlanta-area rally,

Mayorkas: Texas’ immigration policies have wreaked havoc and disorder

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, speaks about border issues with Laura Barrón-López, correspondent for PBS News Hour, at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, TX on Sept. 6, 2024.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us