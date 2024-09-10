City of San Antonio completes first five solar sites in $30 million project

Alamo City based-Big Sun Solar is building rooftop panels and canopy shades at 42 separate municipal facilities as part of the city's net-zero energy goal for all municipal buildings by 2040. That ambition is outlined in a 2023 sustainability report.
The completed project will reduce the city's carbon dioxide emissions by 12,855 metric tons each year, and yield up to $11 million in savings over 25 years, Big Sun Solar officials said.
“Collectively, the municipal rooftop projects will offset an estimated 11% of the city’s electricity consumption from its buildings," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a written statement.
A sixth city solar project is also under construction at Pre-K 4 SA East.
Once complete, the six projects will have a combined capacity of 1.29 megawatts of solar electricity, or enough to power more than 500 Texas homes, according to city officials. Once all 42 sites come online in fall 2026, they will provide a total of 13.1 megawatts annually.
"Sunshine is abundant in San Antonio, and it’s exciting to harness that to bring about climate action and financial savings for our city," San Antonio Chief Sustainability Officer Douglas Melnick said in a statement.
Including the project still under construction, the city's current solar projects are located at:
- Jean Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive.
- Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive.
- West Police Substation, 7000 Culebra Road.
- Pre-K 4 SA East, 5230 Eisenhauer Road.
- Melendrez Community Center, 5919 W. Commerce St.
- Southwest Service Center, 6927 W. Commerce St.
