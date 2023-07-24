City of San Antonio sues Texas over newly adopted 'Death Star' bill

click to enlarge
Shutterstock
San Antonio's City Hall will return to normal business hours Tuesday, June 13.
As anticipated, the city of San Antonio is suing the state of Texas over its so-called "Death Star Bill," a law recently passed by the Republican-led legislature designed to limit local control.
The legislation, HB 2171, empowers businesses and people to sue municipalities for locally adopted rules and regulations that go further than existing state law. Critics argue the measure, championed by Gov. Greg Abbott, is a bid by the Texas GOP to punish San Antonio and other big Texas cities, which are largely run by Democrats.
San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia last week said
the city was exploring legal options for opposing HB 2171. Houston has already sued over the measure, which it argues violates the Texas Constitution, which includes a provision ensuring that cities have home rule.
The law, which goes into effect Sept. 1, will limit municipalities' ability to craft new ordinances that relate to business, labor, property and agriculture. Experts maintain it also will open up a flood of lawsuits to overturn existing city and county rules.
Segovia and Mayor Ron Nirenberg are expected to discuss further details of the suit at a press conference later this morning.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed