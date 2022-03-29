Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

City of San Antonio's official 2022 Fiesta Medal will include work by local artist Joan Fabian

The medal includes a bright and colorful design commemorating "Vibrant Village," a new public art installation.

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 11:48 am

Every year the City of San Antonio's official Fiesta medal features a public work installation by a local artist.
Courtesy Image / San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture
Every year the City of San Antonio's official Fiesta medal features a public work installation by a local artist.
With Fiesta festivities getting underway in a matter of days, San Antonio's Department of Arts and Culture has unveiled the city's official 2022 Fiesta Medal.

This year's bling for the citywide party is a bright and colorful design commemorating "Vibrant Village," a new public art installation by Alamo City artist Joan Fabian.

"Vibrant Village captures the exciting energy and rhythm of our city through bursts of color to welcome visitors and employees alike to City Tower," Arts and Culture Interim Executive Director Krystal Jones said in a press release. "It aligns perfectly with the sensory experience of Fiesta San Antonio — vibrant, lively and large scale."

This year's official medal design follows the tradition of featuring a piece of public art as San Antonio's official Fiesta Medal and will be available to the public free of charge at one of the five Fiesta Medal Giveaways events from March 30-April 1, while supplies last. Those wanting a 2022 medal can also donate $20 to San Antonio's Department of Arts and Culture.

Fiesta festivities kick off this weekend.  A complete guide is available online.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

