Clip of child chugging beer at University of Texas football game goes viral

Some online commenters questioned where the toddler acquired a taste for suds.

By on Thu, Sep 26, 2024 at 12:19 pm

click to enlarge A child chugs from a red and blue tallboy during the Texas Longhorns football game on Saturday. - TikTok / @trish.prell
TikTok / @trish.prell
A child chugs from a red and blue tallboy during the Texas Longhorns football game on Saturday.
A video showing what appears to be 4-year-old girl swigging beer during last weekend's Texas Longhorns football game as gone viral on social media.

The 21-second long clip originally posted by TikTok user @trish.prell shows the thirsty child take a few long pulls from a red-and-blue tallboy while a woman — possibly the girl’s mother — fumbles around for something on the floor of DKR Stadium in Austin.

The user has since deleted the post. However, the Internet is forever, and the clip has been tweeted out by Trending Politics news blogger Collin Rugg.

“According to the individual who shared the video on [TikTok], the mother was surprised to find out that her beer was all gone,” Rugg wrote on the social media platform X. “It wasn’t until the individual told the mom that she realized what had happened.”
Rugg’s post has garnered nearly 30,000 likes and more than 20 million views since being posted Tuesday.

Some in the comments section speculated that the child's eager swilling of the brew suggested that it wasn't her first time tasting suds.

“That kid has had a few beers before,” user @atesnut said.

“That child definitely has experience drinking,” X user @Ringtanglenews chimed in. “Any normal child would have spit it out as soon as they tasted it.”

Meanwhile, others were upset with the quality of the child's beer, which many assumed was a Michelob Ultra.

“This is outrageous,” user @fightwithmemes wrote. “No parent should let their child drink terrible beer.”

“The kid would have gotten a better buzz from a Coca-cola,” @ Iam_Right11 commented. “Michelob Ultra is like water. She’ll be fine.”

For those who follow such things, UT trampled the University of Louisiana-Monroe at the game, winning 51-3. Next, the No. 1 ranked Longhorns will next take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday in Austin.

Hopefully, DKR Stadium will be asking for ID during next weekend's purchase of alcoholic beverages.

