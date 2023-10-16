Colin Allred raises more money than Ted Cruz as he looks to unseat the senator

click to enlarge
Wikimedia Commons / Office of Congressman Colin Allred
Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.
During his three terms in the U.S. House, U.S. Congressman Colin Allred established himself as a strong fundraiser. New federal filings suggest the North Texas Democrat is in little danger of losing that rep as he campaigns to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
Allred, who also faces primary challenges from rivals including Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio, pulled in $4.7 million in donations during the third quarter, according to the Texas Tribune's recent reporting
on the congressman's Federal Election Commission filings. That haul in itself is formidable.
However, what makes it even more interesting, according to a Daily Beast analysis
of Cruz's filings, is that the senator fell $1.7 million short of Allred during that same period. Cruz managed to rack up just $3 million in third-quarter donations.
Allred's donations have rolled in from 150,000 individual supporters, according to his campaign. The average third-quarter donation was $29.83, and 95% were under $100.
“This campaign is about bringing people together, and the remarkable support from grassroots donors across the state is one of the many reasons we are confident we are going to have the resources we need to make Ted Cruz a full time podcaster," Allred campaign manager Paige Hutchinson said in an emailed statement.
