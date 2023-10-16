BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Colin Allred raises more money than Ted Cruz as he looks to unseat the senator

Allred pulled in $1.7 million more than Cruz during the third quarter, election filings show.

By on Mon, Oct 16, 2023 at 9:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act. - Wikimedia Commons / Office of Congressman Colin Allred
Wikimedia Commons / Office of Congressman Colin Allred
Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.
During his three terms in the U.S. House, U.S. Congressman Colin Allred established himself as a strong fundraiser. New federal filings suggest the North Texas Democrat is in little danger of losing that rep as he campaigns to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Allred, who also faces primary challenges from rivals including Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio, pulled in $4.7 million in donations during the third quarter, according to the Texas Tribune's recent reporting on the congressman's Federal Election Commission filings. That haul in itself is formidable.

However, what makes it even more interesting, according to a Daily Beast analysis of Cruz's filings, is that the senator fell $1.7 million short of Allred during that same period. Cruz managed to rack up just $3 million in third-quarter donations.

Allred's donations have rolled in from 150,000 individual supporters, according to his campaign. The average third-quarter donation was $29.83, and 95% were under $100.

“This campaign is about bringing people together, and the remarkable support from grassroots donors across the state is one of the many reasons we are confident we are going to have the resources we need to make Ted Cruz a full time podcaster," Allred campaign manager Paige Hutchinson said in an emailed statement.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio development firm wants to bring Louis Vuitton, Gucci to Pearl area

By Nina Rangel

The Broadway East San Antonio project is proposed for the areas immediately east of Pearl.

TopGolf to build second San Antonio-area location, filing says

By Michael Karlis

The only TopGolf location currently open in San Antonio is located off Loop 1604 near the Rim and La Canter.

San Antonio police officer suspended for skipping work to play in basketball tourney

By Michael Karlis

SAPD Officer John Paul McDonald was suspended for three days without pay for violating department rules on faking an illness or injury.

Disability advocates argue against school vouchers in Texas Senate hearing

By Maia Pandey, The Texas Tribune

Students' backpacks hang off the back of their chairs in an empty classroom at Blanco Vista Elementary School in San Marcos on Monday August, 23, 2021.

Also in News

San Antonio affordable-housing development will include 308 new homes

By Brandon Rodriguez

A rendering of the Leon Creek Flats development shows the housing it will provide.

San Antonio to host its first large-scale gun buyback

By Brandon Rodriguez

District 9 Councilman John Courage's gun buyback program will take place Nov. 19.

TxDOT warns drivers to prepare for traffic headaches ahead of annular eclipse

By Michael Karlis

Visitors from across Texas and beyond are expected to visit the San Antonio area ahead of the annular eclipse on Saturday.

TopGolf to build second San Antonio-area location, filing says

By Michael Karlis

The only TopGolf location currently open in San Antonio is located off Loop 1604 near the Rim and La Canter.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us