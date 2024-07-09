SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Congressman secures $110 million for San Antonio's first rapid transit line

VIA's Green Line is a 12-mile project connecting San Antonio's airport to the South Side.

By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 12:14 pm

A rendering shows what VIA's specially designed Green Line vehicles will look like.
Courtesy of VIA
A rendering shows what VIA's specially designed Green Line vehicles will look like.
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, whose 28th district stretches from Laredo to South and East San Antonio, has secured $110 million in federal funding for VIA's first rapid transit route.

The money comes from the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure's fiscal 2025 appropriations bill, according to details released by Cuellar, a Democrat indicted in May on federal corruption charges.

"Quality transportation infrastructure is key to growth and a high quality of life in our community," Cuellar said in a statement. "I secured these federal dollars to ensure my constituents in the Southside have reliable transportation to and from San Antonio's key destinations, including San Antonio International Airport and VIA Metro Center. Ultimately, VIA's North/South Corridor Project will help keep San Antonio connected."

VIA's proposed Green Line will be the transit authority's first Advanced Rapid Transit system. The 12-mile route will begin at San Antonio International Airport and ferry passengers down San Pedro Avenue, through the heart of downtown, along Southtown's St Mary's Street and into the South Side.

The line will feature 26 new stations along with specially designed buses that travel down a dedicated center lane. Planners hope adding the special lane will alleviate traffic congestion while improving travel time and efficiency.
A route map of the proposed Green Line, VIA's first Advanced Rapid Transit system.
Courtesy of VIA
A route map of the proposed Green Line, VIA's first Advanced Rapid Transit system.
Construction on the $446.3 million project is expected to begin early next year, with the route expected to be up and running sometime in 2027, VIA Senior Vice President of Engagement Jon Gary Herrera previously told the Current.

Cuellar and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, were indicted in May on allegations that they accepted $600,000 in bribes from a Mexican bank and an Azerbaijani oil and gas company. Cuellar maintains the couple's innocence.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

June 26, 2024

