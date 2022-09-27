Creepy Craigslist ad from San Antonio landlord looking to rent to female tenant goes viral on Reddit

The since-deleted listing required that the tenant be a 'cool thin female' who is 'open-minded.'

By on Tue, Sep 27, 2022 at 2:57 pm

click to enlarge According to Redfin, the average cost of rent in San Antonio rose 21% between last month and July 2021, placing the Alamo City as the No. 10 city with the fastest rising rents in the nation. - Ben Olivo
Ben Olivo
According to Redfin, the average cost of rent in San Antonio rose 21% between last month and July 2021, placing the Alamo City as the No. 10 city with the fastest rising rents in the nation.
A Craigslist ad promising an apartment in San Antonio's desirable Stone Oak area for just $20 a month has gone viral on Reddit.

But it's not the price that has people in an uproar.

The listing, shared late last week, says that the poster — who describes himself as a "cool retired male" — has an extra room he's looking to rent. However, things take a weird turn when he lists the requirements the tenant must meet.

click to enlarge Creepy Craigslist ad from San Antonio landlord looking to rent to female tenant goes viral on Reddit
Reddit / u/pittluke
"I'm looking for a cool thin female for a roommate companion who is open-minded, fun-loving, and low drama," the post says, adding that the prospective tenant can't have a boyfriend and that "major drugs" aren't allowed.

Needless to say, Reddit users were quick to poke fun at the listing. Others sounded the alarm, fearing for potential respondents' safety.

"That's how bad the rental market is these days. You can PAY this creep to be his full-time sex slave, and he's still gonna tell you 'no cats'," Reddit user @AUserNeedsAName said.

"Lmao, this advertisement gotta be illegal, dude is fuckin creep," Reddit user Stoat_IVXX replied.

Craigslist has since flagged the listing for violating community guidelines. Even so, two similar listings posted on Craigslist remain online.

click to enlarge Creepy Craigslist ad from San Antonio landlord looking to rent to female tenant goes viral on Reddit
Craigslist San Antonio / Screenshot
click to enlarge Creepy Craigslist ad from San Antonio landlord looking to rent to female tenant goes viral on Reddit
Craiglist San Antonio / Screenshot
The only big difference between the three posts is that the "cool retired man" writes that he prefers a "thin to medium" sized female roommate, as opposed to just a "cool" and "thin" female companion.

