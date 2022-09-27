Creepy Craigslist ad from San Antonio landlord looking to rent to female tenant goes viral on Reddit

click to enlarge Ben Olivo According to Redfin, the average cost of rent in San Antonio rose 21% between last month and July 2021, placing the Alamo City as the No. 10 city with the fastest rising rents in the nation.

click to enlarge Reddit / u/pittluke

"I'm looking for a cool thin female for a roommate companion who is open-minded, fun-loving, and low drama," the post says, adding that the prospective tenant can't have a boyfriend and that "major drugs" aren't allowed.



click to enlarge Craigslist San Antonio / Screenshot

click to enlarge Craiglist San Antonio / Screenshot

The only big difference between the three posts is that the "cool retired man" writes that he prefers a "thin to medium" sized female roommate, as opposed to just a "cool" and "thin" female companion.



