TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Current Events: Let Your Votes Channel Your Anger and Despair About the Roe v. Wade Ruling

Given what's at stake, we cannot allow ourselves to become paralyzed by our rage and despair.

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
Jaime Monzon

Current Events is column of opinion and analysis.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to reverse decades of precedent protecting the right to abortion care, there's a good chance you're seething right now. Not just pissed, but probably feeling helpless and hopeless too.

Understandable. The court's decision has shown it, in no uncertain terms, to be an instrument of minority rule — an institution stacked with ideologues bent on a far-right reshaping of the country.

It's also clear the court's extremist majority is unlikely to stop with the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Consider Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion in which he said he and his colleagues should next "reconsider" access to contraceptives and same-sex relationships and marriages.

Given what's at stake, we cannot allow ourselves to become paralyzed by our rage and despair. We cannot be lulled into thinking we should disengage from our political system simply because it's too broken to fix.

No. Now more than ever before, we must participate. Like we never have before. And before it's too late.

While that participation can and may include volunteering for candidates, contributing monetarily to political campaigns or even running for public office, at the bare minimum, it must include voting and urging others to do so.

Our votes can't reverse the course of the court, at least not in the short term. However, they can, and should, send an irrefutable signal to politicians who favor minority rule that their time is up. If we can't do that — and if can't muster the courage to urge our friends and family members to do the same — the American experiment is doomed to failure.

As voters, we also must channel our anger and dissent not just in national elections but in state and local contests. While it's tempting to view the extreme right's takeover of the U.S. as something playing out in the halls of Congress, the rot runs far deeper. It's infected school boards, city offices and state legislatures.

Just look at the fascistic underpinnings of the Texas GOP's newly adopted platform if you need further convincing that we must fight back in every election. Also remember that the election of a Republican district attorney could spell the difference between the most extreme enforcement of Texas' abortion ban and a degree of protection for women's bodily autonomy.

Perhaps the most compelling signal that voting works is in the palpable fear of those who embrace minority rule. The Republican Party's full-court press for voter suppression in Texas and other red-controlled states reeks of their terror. They know they can't hold power without it.

It's time to become their worst fucking nightmare.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Current Events articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade
A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area once held a Masonic lodge

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge
This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale

This San Antonio home built by the McNay Art Museum's famed architect is now for sale
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on

Trending

Death toll climbs to 50 from tractor trailer full of migrants abandoned in Southwest San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

The migrants found dead in an abandoned truck hail from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala, according to Mexican officials.

Bexar County sheriff says he won't pursue charges against San Antonio women seeking abortions

By Sanford Nowlin

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

Bad Takes: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ghoulishly politicizing deaths of migrants in San Antonio trailer

By Kevin Sanchez

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly targeted transgender people as he seeks reelection this fall.

Assclown Alert: Calling the Uvalde police response a failure doesn't let DPS's Steven McCraw off the hook

By Sanford Nowlin

DPS Director Steven McCraw speaks at a press conference.

Also in News

Mexican president says smuggling, poverty and 'lack of control' led to San Antonio migrant deaths

By Michael Karlis

Mexican President Andrés Manual López Obrador had criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's enhanced commercial truck inspections in April.

Activists blame San Antonio tractor-trailer tragedy on broken U.S. immigration system

By Michael Karlis

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other city officials take questions about the migrant deaths during a Monday night press briefing.

Assclown Alert: Calling the Uvalde police response a failure doesn't let DPS's Steven McCraw off the hook

By Sanford Nowlin

DPS Director Steven McCraw speaks at a press conference.

1 in 5 customers of San Antonio's CPS Energy is more than 30 days behind on their utility bills

By Michael Karlis

Although CPS would usually cut power to customers behind on their bills, the city-owned utility is unable to do so due to the ongoing heat wave.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us