'Dead body' discovered in Texas county turns out to be sex doll, authorities say

The investigation the 'corpse' discovered in a field took about two hours, according to a Houston media outlet.

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 12:32 pm

click to enlarge After inspecting a 'dead body' via video call, a medical examiner determined that the corpse was actually made of silicone. - Shutterstock / Nomad_Soul
Shutterstock / Nomad_Soul
After inspecting a 'dead body' via video call, a medical examiner determined that the corpse was actually made of silicone.
Harris County authorities closed their investigation into a suspected dead body Wednesday after the corpse in question turned out to be a sex doll, as first reported by Houston TV station ABC 13.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Wednesday afternoon about a possible cadaver found in the northeastern part of the county. A good Samaritan told deputies that he saw a partially open bag in the woods, and after poking it, thought he'd discovered a deceased woman wearing only lingerie inside, according to ABC 13.

Once investigators arrived, they opened the bag and discovered what appeared to be an "anatomically correct" corpse with pliable skin, the station reports. Even so, the investigators noted that they didn't notice a foul smell coming from what should have been a decomposing body.

That lack of odor was soon be explained by officials from the medical examiner's office. After viewing the body via video call, they determined it was, in fact, a silicone replica.

The investigation took about two hours, according to ABC 13. After discovering the "victim" was a sex doll, authorities cleared the scene, leaving the inflatable body double behind.

"False call on this one — upon closer inspection, not a body," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez later tweeted.

Some commenters on Gonzales's tweet voiced surprised that none of the deputies decided to take the doll home.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

