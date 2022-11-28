Delay in Houston's boil water notice leads to outrage on social media

Despite a drop in water pressure levels on Sunday morning, city officials didn't issue a notice until hours later.

Mon, Nov 28, 2022

click to enlarge A boil water notice is currently in effect for Houston, Bellaire, and parts of West University Place. - Shutterstock/ fizkes
Shutterstock/ fizkes
A boil water notice is currently in effect for Houston, Bellaire, and parts of West University Place.
East Texas residents rushed to grocery stores to stock up on bottled water Sunday night after a power outage forced the city of Houston to issue a boil water notice, the Texas Tribune reports.

The notice is currently in effect for Houston, Bellaire and a section of West University Place until Tuesday, according to the Tribune. At least for school districts have canceled classes in response.

The crisis began Sunday morning when a power outage at Houston’s East Water Purification Plant caused pressure to dip below state safety requirements. City officials didn’t issue a boil water notice until hours later, resulting in outrage on social media.
However, in public statements, Houston officials said the city's water supply remains safe. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's office tweeted that the notice was issued due to state regulatory guidelines, a sentient echoed by Yvonne Williams Forrest, the city's water director.

“Our system maintained pressure. We never lost pressure fully,” Forrest told KHOU-TV. “So there was never an opportunity for anything to enter our system. They just fell below the regulatory requirements."

