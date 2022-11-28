Delay in Houston's boil water notice leads to outrage on social media

click to enlarge Shutterstock/ fizkes A boil water notice is currently in effect for Houston, Bellaire, and parts of West University Place.

The City of Houston waited til damn near 10 pm to tell us we been on a boil water notice.. I been cooking and cleaning all day.. I done already poisoned myself. — Unmarried ham hock with eyes (@whitney_like) November 28, 2022

grateful we still have twitter tonight so houston can complain ❤️together❤️ about the boil water notice we didn't know about all day 🥹🥹🥹 — Jen Rice (@jen_rice_) November 28, 2022

Houston is a wild place smh. Why wouldn't you inform the residents that they have to boil the water?! Like come on — Wildflower (@wyldflowerchile) November 28, 2022

Yvonne Williams Forrest, the city's water director.

East Texas residents rushed to grocery stores to stock up on bottled water Sunday night after a power outage forced the city of Houston to issue a boil water notice, the Texas Tribune reports The notice is currently in effect for Houston, Bellaire and a section of West University Place until Tuesday, according to the Tribune. At least for school districts have canceled classes in response.The crisis began Sunday morning when a power outage at Houston’s East Water Purification Plant caused pressure to dip below state safety requirements. City officials didn’t issue a boil water notice until hours later, resulting in outrage on social media.However, in public statements, Houston officials said the city's water supply remains safe. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's office tweeted that the notice was issued due to state regulatory guidelines, a sentient echoed by

“Our system maintained pressure. We never lost pressure fully,” Forrest told KHOU-TV. “So there was never an opportunity for anything to enter our system. They just fell below the regulatory requirements."