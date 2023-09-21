BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Despite lack of space, migrants keep arriving at San Antonio center

Venezuelan migrants said they've been sleeping in the parking lot outside the Migrant Resource Center for days due to lack of space.

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 5:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A group of Venezuelan migrants take refuge from the Texas sun under a tree outside San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
A group of Venezuelan migrants take refuge from the Texas sun under a tree outside San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center.
On Thursday afternoon, hundreds of migrants heading as far away as New York and Florida camped outside the at-capacity San Antonio Migrant Resource Center on a busy stretch of San Pedro Avenue.

The flood of migrants overwhelming the facility comes around 24 hours after the mayor of Eagle Pass declared a state of emergency following the arrival of more than 2,500 migrants in his border city Wednesday.

“There was a slight uptick in arrivals after Title 42 ended,” said Jon Menendez, a migrant advocate who documents goings-on at the Migrant Resource Center. “This is the busiest it’s been in months.”

Although some of the migrants gathered outside the center said they have been in the city for a week, every person who spoke to the Current said they aren’t planning on staying.

“I’m going to Denver,” said 24-year-old Manuel Fernandez.

Fernandez’s journey from Maracaibo, Venezuela, began nearly two months ago. Although he was light on details about his trek from South America, he said he’s been sleeping outside the center ever since a bus traveling from Eagle Pass dropped him there Monday.

The overwhelming majority of those baking in the sun outside the center Thursday said they're from Venezuela.

“There is no money, no jobs in Venezuela,” said Victor Jose, who's making his way to New York City. “It’s because of the dictator.”

Catholic Charities of San Antonio took over operating the center from the City of San Antonio last September. The San Antonio Archdiocese's chief development officer, Tara Ford, was unavailable for immediate comment Thursday on how much space, if any, remains at the facility.

Despite migrants telling the Current the center is at capacity, two buses and a taxi arrived there in less than an hour's time. The buses were largely full of Venezuelan asylum seekers, while the taxi carried Haitian migrants traveling from McAllen.

Many of the migrants outside said they were hungry. That desperation wasn't lost on San Antonio retiree Arthur Gallegos, who said he drops off food every two weeks for the travelers in a nearby parking lot.

“I used to hitchhike back in the '60s,” Gallegos said. “Those people would always feed me and stuff, so I guess this is my way of giving back."

Federal immigration officials made an average of 6,900 apprehensions daily along the U.S.-Mexico border in the first 20 days of September, according to a CBS News report based on unpublished government figures. That's up 60% from July's average.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the Biden White House is trying to set up additional migrant processing centers in Colombia, Costa Rica and Guatemala to stem the wave of asylum seekers as deteriorating economic conditions and crime continue to drive people north.

Even so, the tide is likely to continue. Some 360,000 migrants so far this month have crossed through the Darien Gap, the nearly impenetrable jungle separating Panama from South America, according to the Times.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Four San Antonio-area state parks will offer prime view of solar eclipse

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio is located in the path of totality for two solar eclipses.

Texas prisoners are going hungry, posting TikToks during statewide lockdown

By Michael Karlis

Citing a rise in drug-related homicides, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice put its 104 prisons under lockdown on Sept. 6.

Texas' lockdown of its overheated state prisons is worsening an already volatile situation

By Brandon Rodriguez and Michael Karlis

Citing a rise in drug-related homicides at its facilities, TDCJ officials said they implemented the lockdown to search for illicit drugs and homemade weapons.

Texas actor Matthew McConaughey says he's not interested in seeking office

By Sanford Nowlin

Matthew McConaughey flashes the hook 'em horns sign at a UT football game.

Also in News

New online ad blasts Ted Cruz as 'grifter' for constantly promoting his podcast

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

GOP senators, open to Paxton conviction, flipped when they realized they were still short the votes

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Darren McCarty, former deputy attorney general for civil litigation under Ken Paxton, is sworn in by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick during the sixth day of Paxton’s impeachment trial on Sept. 12, 2023.

Democrats ask White House to halt Texas' purge of people from Medicaid rolls

By Sanford Nowlin

The Sept. 19 congressional letter also notes that state officials have received at least three letters from whistleblowers from inside the HHSC raising concerns about eligible people being dropped from Medicaid.

Study: Texas among most diverse U.S. states

By Michael Karlis

In 2022, non-white Hispanics officially became the plurality in Texas, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us