SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Developer Robert Melvin joins San Antonio's crowded mayoral race

A political outsider, Melvin may be best known as CEO and founder of construction firm Limitless Creations.

By on Mon, Jul 1, 2024 at 1:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Robert Melvin is CEO and founder of construction firm Limitless Creations. - LinkedIn / Robert T. Melvin
LinkedIn / Robert T. Melvin
Robert Melvin is CEO and founder of construction firm Limitless Creations.
Real-estate developer Robert Melvin has joined the increasingly crowded San Antonio mayor’s race, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

A political outsider, Melvin may be best known as CEO and founder of construction firm Limitless Creations. The company grabbed headlines last year after one of its subsidiaries, Legacy Lofts on St. Mary’s LCC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Gargotta ultimately dismissed that filing, however, saying Legacy Lofts, which built 20 high-end townhomes near the Pearl, failed to file monthly operating reports, pay quarterly fees and file reorganization plans, the Express-News reports.

What’s more, the land that Melvin bought to build the townhomes on was sold while the property’s owner, Alice Gonzales, was suffering from dementia, two of her sons allege, according to the daily.

In addition to working as a developer, Melvin served under Gov. Rick Perry as a small-business advocate, worked in the Office of Economic Development in New Haven, Connecticut, and as a law clerk in the Michigan governor's office, according to his LinkedIn.

More recently, Melvin served as head of the economic development nonprofit San Antonio for Growth on the East Side, although he no longer holds that post.

Melvin joins District 10 Councilman John Courage, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez and tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano in the race to replace termed-out Mayor Ron Nirenberg. District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda is also expected to enter the race this summer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos and one-time District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry, who was arrested for DWI and failure to stop and provide information following a hit-and-run in November 2022, also also reportedly mulling runs. Perry pled no contest to those charges in 2023.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

South Texas man arrested on charges of having sex with horse — again

By Michael Karlis

The suspect was reportedly taken into custody after a homeowner caught him "making thrusting motions" while standing behind her horse.

San Antonio among housing markets experiencing biggest correction

By Michael Karlis

Home values are down 2% in San Antonio since last year, according to Reventure Consulting.

Fans of San Antonio's Broadway 5050 worry about bar's fate as building goes up for sale

By Stephanie Koithan

The Broadway 5050 has been a longtime Alamo Heights gathering place.

Trans celebrity amplifies mysterious death of Jarvis McIntire in San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

Trans actress Dominique Jackson (right) has offered her condolences to those who knew Jarvis McIntire (left), a St. Louis man who died in San Antonio this month.

Texas weather extremes likely to become normal, scientists say

By Alejandra Martinez and Yuriko Schumacher, The Texas Tribune

Earlier this year, the largest wildfire in Texas history burned through 1 million acres in the Panhandle.

Bad Takes: Time to switch off the hysteria about teens and their cellphone use

By Kevin Sanchez

“We’re projecting onto kids our own anxieties," social media researcher dannah boyd said.

Court ruling suggests recent activity in federal investigation of Ken Paxton

By Jasper Scherer, The Texas Tribune

Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the 2024 Texas GOP Convention in San Antonio on May 23, 2024.

Texas Supreme Court upholds ban on transition-related care for minors

By William Melhado and Asad Jung, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Supreme Court on Jan. 15, 2020.
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us