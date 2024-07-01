Developer Robert Melvin joins San Antonio's crowded mayoral race

click to enlarge
Robert Melvin is CEO and founder of construction firm Limitless Creations.
Real-estate developer Robert Melvin has joined the increasingly crowded San Antonio mayor’s race, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
A political outsider, Melvin may be best known as CEO and founder of construction firm Limitless Creations. The company grabbed headlines last year after one of its subsidiaries, Legacy Lofts on St. Mary’s LCC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.
Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Gargotta ultimately dismissed that filing, however, saying Legacy Lofts, which built 20 high-end townhomes near the Pearl, failed to file monthly operating reports, pay quarterly fees and file reorganization plans, the Express-News reports
What’s more, the land that Melvin bought to build the townhomes on was sold while the property’s owner, Alice Gonzales, was suffering from dementia, two of her sons allege, according to the daily.
In addition to working as a developer, Melvin served under Gov. Rick Perry as a small-business advocate, worked in the Office of Economic Development in New Haven, Connecticut, and as a law clerk in the Michigan governor's office, according to his LinkedIn
More recently, Melvin served as head of the economic development nonprofit San Antonio for Growth on the East Side, although he no longer holds that post.
Melvin joins District 10 Councilman John Courage, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez and tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano in the race to replace termed-out Mayor Ron Nirenberg. District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda is also expected to enter the race this summer, according to people familiar with the matter.
Former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos and one-time District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry, who was arrested for DWI and failure to stop and provide information following a hit-and-run in November 2022, also also reportedly mulling runs. Perry pled no contest to those charges in 2023.
