Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Police Department
San Antonio girl Lina Khil has been missing since late last year.
The mysterious disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil will be the subject of an upcoming episode of cable channel Investigation Discovery's In Pursuit With John Walsh
, according to news site MySA
.
Khil went missing Dec. 20 and was last seen at a playground near the Villas del Cabo apartment complex in Northwest San Antonio. The then-3 year old's family are Afghan refugees.
In the weeks following the disappearance
, the San Antonio Police Department and FBI searched the area around the apartment complex. Authorities even dispatched an underwater dive team into a nearby creek and combed sections of the 27-mile greenbelt area near the Fox Park Trailhead, but to no avail.
Last month, Khil's family told TV station KENS 5
they no longer believe she's in Texas.
The episode of In Pursuit With John Walsh
will premiere at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and also will be available for streaming on Discovery+. In the show, host Walsh joins a team of investigators to track down fugitives and missing children.
That mission is personal for Walsh, whose son, Adam, was abducted from a Sears department store in 1981
. His the boy's severed head was found 16 days later, but the body has never been recovered.
The abduction and subsequent murder of Walsh's son led to him creating America's Most Wanted
, a long-running show canceled by Fox in 2011
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.