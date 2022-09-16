Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery

Khil has been missing since December 2021, and her family said they no longer believe she is in Texas.

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 4:31 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio girl Lina Khil has been missing since late last year. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Police Department
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Police Department
San Antonio girl Lina Khil has been missing since late last year.

The mysterious disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil will be the subject of an upcoming episode of cable channel Investigation Discovery's In Pursuit With John Walsh, according to news site MySA.

Khil went missing Dec. 20 and was last seen at a playground near the Villas del Cabo apartment complex in Northwest San Antonio. The then-3 year old's family are Afghan refugees.

In the weeks following the disappearance, the San Antonio Police Department and FBI searched the area around the apartment complex. Authorities even dispatched an underwater dive team into a nearby creek and combed sections of the 27-mile greenbelt area near the Fox Park Trailhead, but to no avail.

Last month, Khil's family told TV station KENS 5 they no longer believe she's in Texas.

The episode of In Pursuit With John Walsh will premiere at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and also will be available for streaming on Discovery+. In the show, host Walsh joins a team of investigators to track down fugitives and missing children.

That mission is personal for Walsh, whose son, Adam, was abducted from a Sears department store in 1981. His the boy's severed head was found 16 days later, but the body has never been recovered.

The abduction and subsequent murder of Walsh's son led to him creating America's Most Wanted, a long-running show canceled by Fox in 2011.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

Trending

Photo appears to show Beto O'Rourke lining up to see Iron Maiden concert

By Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke lines up in front of El Paso's Don Haskins Center.

San Antonio TikTok users disgusted by clip of woman swimming along the River Walk

By Michael Karlis

One TikToker commented that he'd taken a swim in the San Antonio River a decade ago and still had the rash to prove it.

San Antonio approves $3.4 billion city budget, which includes property tax relief, CPS credits

By Abe Asher

San Antonio City Hall and other city facilities will no longer require masks for people who are fully vaccinated.

New TV ad from Greg Abbott edits clip to make it sound like Beto O'Rourke wants to defund police

By Sanford Nowlin

A new ad from Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign splices video to put words in the mouth of his rival.

Also in News

Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd — after recommending one to Greg Abbott

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

People gather at the mural for George Floyd in Houston’s Third Ward in 2020. The Texas parole board last year recommended pardoning Floyd for a minor drug conviction in Houston, then rescinded that recommendation. On Thursday, the board denied a request for a pardon.

Ted Cruz unable to name a single Uvalde victim only days after meeting with dead child's family

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz puts on a sad face during his appearance at conservative conference.

Hispanic Texans may now be the state’s largest demographic group, new census data shows

By Alexa Ura, The Texas Tribune

Josie and Santos Ramos dance during a Cinco de Mayo parade and festival on April 30. The couple have been married for 49 years and raised their family in Texas City.

Govs. Abbott and DeSantis had discussions about busing migrants prior to Martha Vineyard drop-off

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott has drawn criticism for his program of busing asylum seekers out of Texas and dropping them off in Democrat-controlled cities.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us