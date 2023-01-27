Documents lay out allegations of bribery against two members of Fiesta San Antonio royalty

click to enlarge
Kenneth "Ken" Flores (right) waves to the crowd during his time as Rey Feo LXX.
New details have emerged about the father-son members of Fiesta San Antonio royalty reportedly under federal investigation on allegations of government bid rigging, according to the Express-News
Citing court and federal records, the daily reports that Kenneth “Ken” Flores and his father, Antonio “Tony” Flores Jr. — both former Rey Feos — along with one of the younger Flores' brothers paid $54,000 in bribes to a pair of civilian military employees to keep a multimillion-dollar contract to clean Army hospitals.
The men, who are tied to a San Antonio-based company called Allegiance Environmental Services, are also accused of using the arrangement to win new government work valued at more than $80 million, according to records obtained by the Express-News
News of the investigation broke earlier this week
and was first reported by the Express-News
Lawyers for Ken and Tony Flores told the daily
they're in talks with federal officials about the allegations. The feds haven't filed charges against members of the family, the paper reports.
The new details about the case became public Thursday in a document prosecutors filed in federal court in San Antonio, according to the Express-News.
