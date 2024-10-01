SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

During San Antonio speech, Bernie Sanders urges Gen Z to take its energy to polls

Austin-San Antonio U.S. Rep. Greg Casar is organizing similar rallies in Austin and San Marcos.

By on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 at 9:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Berne Sanders speaks Monday night at San Antonio's Paper Tiger. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
U.S. Sen. Berne Sanders speaks Monday night at San Antonio's Paper Tiger.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders praised Gen Z for its progressive ideals during a Monday night rally in San Antonio but reminded members of the youthful crowd that they must go to the ballot box this fall if they want real change.

"You have led this country in the fight against racism, in the fight against sexism and in the fight against homophobia, and unlike Donald Trump, you know climate change is real," the Vermont independent told 700-plus people packed into St. Mary's Strip nightclub Paper Tiger.

"But ... part of the reason I'm here tonight is no matter how strong and progressive the younger generation may be, it don't matter unless you're involved in the political process, unless you vote, and ... unless you make a lifelong commitment to fight for economic, social and racial justice."

Sanders — a progressive powerhouse who twice ran for president on the Democratic ticket — is in Texas for a string of appearances with Austin-San Antonio U.S. Rep. Greg Casar. Casar, one of the Democratic caucus' most progressive members, wants to mobilize young Texans to rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris, his party's presidential nominee.

Progressive organizations ranging from former voter-mobilization group MOVE Texas to abortion-assistance nonprofit Buckle Bunnies staffed tables in the club's beer garden. While Tex-Mex punk band Piñata Protest bashed away onstage before the speeches, registrars circulated to sign up new voters.
click to enlarge Registrars sign up voters at a table in the Paper Tiger's beer garden. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Registrars sign up voters at a table in the Paper Tiger's beer garden.
"Texans can choose between electing a predator and a President Kamala Harris we can be proud of. We will choose between a liar and a leader," Casar told the crowd during his time at the mic. "The choice runs directly through Texas. Control of the United States House, control of the United States Senate and 40 Electoral College votes are on the line here in Texas."

Casar and Sanders will hold a total of three more rallies Tuesday and Wednesday at locations in Austin and San Marcos. Progressive superstar U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rourke will appear at some of those stops.
click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Greg Casar addresses the San Antonio crowd. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
U.S. Rep. Greg Casar addresses the San Antonio crowd.
In comments to the Current ahead of the Paper Tiger rally, Casar pointed to trends in past presidential elections to show that young Texans can help recast a longtime red state. President Barack Obama lost Texas by 16 points when he ran in 2012, Hillary Clinton lost by 9 points in 2016 and Joe Biden lost by 5 in 2020.

Even if newly mobilized Texas progressives aren't able to hand Trump a Lone Star State loss, Casar said the turnout will boost Democrats in down-ballot races and fuel bigger party investment in the state going forward.

"We're going to be on track to be even closer this cycle, and that's going to have a huge effect on Texas politics," Casar said. "Because, right now, we see the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee starting to invest in the state just a few weeks before the election. If we're even closer this time around, we can expect Democratic presidential politics to be back on the table in Texas for the first time since I was basically an infant."
click to enlarge Piñata Protest performs at the Paper Tiger before speakers take the stage. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Piñata Protest performs at the Paper Tiger before speakers take the stage.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

USAA quietly relocated its banking business out of San Antonio this spring

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

First 'new generation' Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins store opening in San Antonio

By Suzanne Townsend

Dunkin' Brands' new-generation stores combine elements from both Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins.

Federal judge tosses Southwest Airlines' legal filing over San Antonio airport

By Michael Karlis

Southwest Airlines isn't happy with its location inside San Antonio International Airport.

San Antonio police K9 dead after attack by civilian dogs on Northeast side

By Michael Karlis

The police K9 was accidentally shot by it's handler and later succumbed to its injuries.

Texas prison system’s staffing crisis and outdated technology endanger guards and inmates

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Texas Department of Criminal Justice William G. McConnell Unit at Chase Field in Beeville in 2013. Credit: Jennifer Whitney for The Texas Tribune

Another poll shows Ted Cruz trailing Democratic challenger Colin Allred

By Michael Karlis

Last month, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced it would funnel millions of dollars into U.S. Congressman Colin Allred's campaign to oust U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Assclown Alert: Stumping for Trump with JD Vance and Texas evangelist David Wallnau

By Sanford Nowlin

Despite writing in 2016 that U.S. evangelicals' us-versus-them moralizing hurts the white working class, GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance (left) has thrown in with self-proclaimed Christian nationalist evangelical Lance Wallnau (right).

Eagle Pass residents rally to have state return Shelby Park

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

Protesters march toward Shelby Park on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. A rally was held near Shelby Park protesting the current occupation of the park by the Texas Department of Public Safety as part of Operation Lonestar. The park, which became a global focal point for illegal border crossings, was once open to the public but is now closed to the public and heavily fortified.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us