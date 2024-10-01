During San Antonio speech, Bernie Sanders urges Gen Z to take its energy to polls

"You have led this country in the fight against racism, in the fight against sexism and in the fight against homophobia, and unlike Donald Trump, you know climate change is real," the Vermont independent told 700-plus people packed into St. Mary's Strip nightclub Paper Tiger.
"But ... part of the reason I'm here tonight is no matter how strong and progressive the younger generation may be, it don't matter unless you're involved in the political process, unless you vote, and ... unless you make a lifelong commitment to fight for economic, social and racial justice."
Sanders — a progressive powerhouse who twice ran for president on the Democratic ticket — is in Texas for a string of appearances with Austin-San Antonio U.S. Rep. Greg Casar. Casar, one of the Democratic caucus' most progressive members, wants to mobilize young Texans to rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris, his party's presidential nominee.
Progressive organizations ranging from former voter-mobilization group MOVE Texas to abortion-assistance nonprofit Buckle Bunnies staffed tables in the club's beer garden. While Tex-Mex punk band Piñata Protest bashed away onstage before the speeches, registrars circulated to sign up new voters.
Casar and Sanders will hold a total of three more rallies Tuesday and Wednesday at locations in Austin and San Marcos. Progressive superstar U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rourke will appear at some of those stops.
Even if newly mobilized Texas progressives aren't able to hand Trump a Lone Star State loss, Casar said the turnout will boost Democrats in down-ballot races and fuel bigger party investment in the state going forward.
"We're going to be on track to be even closer this cycle, and that's going to have a huge effect on Texas politics," Casar said. "Because, right now, we see the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee starting to invest in the state just a few weeks before the election. If we're even closer this time around, we can expect Democratic presidential politics to be back on the table in Texas for the first time since I was basically an infant."
