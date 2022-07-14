TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Edwards Aquifer Authority warns residents that stage 4 water restrictions are likely by August

The aquifer's J-17 well level dropped more than 4 feet in the past 10 days.

By on Thu, Jul 14, 2022 at 11:08 am

Although stage 3 water restrictions were enacted Edwards Aquifer Authority, the San Antonio Water System has maintained the city's restrictions at stage 2. - VIA FLICKR USER ROBERT COUSE-BAKER
Via Flickr user Robert Couse-Baker
Although stage 3 water restrictions were enacted Edwards Aquifer Authority, the San Antonio Water System has maintained the city's restrictions at stage 2.
During a media presentation Wednesday, officials from the Edwards Aquifer Authority warned San Antonio residents that even if the city sees significant rainfall, it's likely to face stage 4 water restrictions.

The agency also warned that stage 4, its most stringent level, could be implemented by late August.

The cautionary messaging from the EAA, which monitors water levels of San Antonio's main water supply, comes as Bexar County bakes under a severe drought. Currently, the EAA is operating under stage 3 water restrictions due to the aquifer's low water levels.

Even so, the San Antonio Water System, which falls under EAA jurisdiction, has maintained stage 2 restrictions despite the dramatic decline in water levels. San Antonio has never before resorted to stage 3 or stage 4 restrictions, the Express-News reports.

According to the authority, the water levels in the aquifer's J-17 well dropped by 4.1 feet over the past 10 days, reaching 632.6 feet above mean sea level. Historically, the well's average monthly water level is 660.3 feet.

Paul Bertetti, the EAA's senior director of aquifer science research and modeling, said that the authority could be forced to enact stage 4 even if the area experiences significant near-term rainfall.

"This is probably because of continuing La Niña conditions, so we should not expect major or significant rainfall to get us out of these current drought conditions," Bertetti said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

Trending

Beto O'Rourke vows to connect Texas power grid to rest of nation during San Antonio campaign stop

By Michael Karlis

Beto O'Rourke vows to connect Texas power grid to rest of nation during San Antonio campaign stop

Taco Cabana reopens San Antonio location after viral TikTok shows rats in the kitchen

By Michael Karlis

In an email sent to the Express-News, the fast food chain said that the location had been sanitized and is once again open.

Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll

By Michael Karlis

Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll

Video released from Uvalde shooting shows sluggish police response

By Sanford Nowlin

Officers are shown massing the hall of Robb Elementary School as a gunman remains in the classroom where he shot students and teachers.

Also in News

Smog levels in Texas surge during heat wave, bringing worst summer air quality in a decade

By Erin Douglas, The Texas Tribune

In Texas, at least 12 million people live in a county that doesn’t meet the 2008 federal ozone standards, EPA data shows.

Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll

By Michael Karlis

Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll

Texans asked to conserve energy to protect the power grid for the second time in a week

By Mitchell Ferman, The Texas Tribune

Texas' power grid is again under strain as the state deals with soaring summer temperatures and rapid population growth.

Beto O’Rourke to launch 49-day campaign tour of Texas

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks at a rally for abortion rights in East Austin on Jun. 26.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us