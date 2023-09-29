BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

EEOC files suit in San Antonio alleging discrimination by group that helps disabled workers

The suit argues that National Telecommuting Institute failed to help find jobs for visually impaired people.

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 10:06 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The feds have sued a company that helps people with disabilities work as phone-based customer service personnel. - Shutterstock / Roman Motizov
Shutterstock / Roman Motizov
The feds have sued a company that helps people with disabilities work as phone-based customer service personnel.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit in San Antonio federal court against a nonprofit that provides job placement for people with disabilities. The feds allege the organization discriminated against the visually impaired.

National Telecommuting Institute Inc. violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing to help blind and low-vision applicants get work as telephone-based customer service personnel, according to the EEOC's allegations. The agency filed its suit Wednesday.

Officials with Westwood, Mass.-based National Telecommuting were unavailable for comment on the suit. Each year, the nonprofit places 500 to 600 U.S. residents with disabilities as home-based call center agents working for business and government agencies, according to its website.

In its suit, the EEOC maintains that after learning visually impaired applicants used accessibility technologies such as programs that convert computer text to speech, National Telecommuting officials told those applicants no positions were available that could accommodate their software. The filing also accuses the nonprofit of failing to offer reasonable accommodations to participate in its pre-employment application process.

“Placement and referral agencies that claim to work toward the goal of increasing employment opportunities for persons with disabilities should be diligent in engaging in the required interactive process to identify accommodations,” Robert Canino, regional Attorney for the EEOC’s Dallas District Office, said in an emailed statement. “Screening that operates to exclude a particular subgroup of applicants who require accommo­dation and leaving them in employ­ment limbo does not represent an earnest effort to place them.”

The EEOC didn't state in its petition why the suit was filed in San Antonio. However, the filing does note that National Telecommuting recruits people from across the nation, including the Alamo City.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ted Cruz votes against bipartisan bill to avoid government shutdown

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz puts on his happy face during an appearance at a conservative conference.

San Antonio 12-year-old wins global Lego competition

By Brandon Rodriguez

Marisol Acosta, 12, stands with her winning creation, The Dreamer Dragon.

San Antonio-area priest accused of assaulting elderly woman who worked for church

By Sanford Nowlin

The priest now faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony.

San Antonio Food Bank prepares for demand increase during government shutdown

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper (left) helps with a food distribution.

Also in News

Ted Cruz votes against bipartisan bill to avoid government shutdown

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz puts on his happy face during an appearance at a conservative conference.

How the looming government shutdown will affect Texans

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

The U.S. Capitol, seen in a reflection, on a cloudy evening Jan. 22, 2023 in Washington D.C

Federal judge rules Texas' anti-drag law unconstitutional

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonians counterprotest an armed militia group’s demonstration against a drag show last December.

'We are not going away': Paxton whistleblowers vow to continue legal fight in court

By Robert Downen and Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Ryan Vassar, Mark Penley and Blake Brickman, whistleblowers in the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, speak at a press conference in the state Capitol on Sept. 25, 2023.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us