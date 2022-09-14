Elon Musk's Starlink satellites — not aliens — lit up San Antonio's sky on Monday

Some San Antonio residents joked on Reddit that the otherworldly phenomena was actually the result of aliens.

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 12:04 pm

click to enlarge SpaceX's Starship SN5 during a flight test conducted in August of 2020. - Twitter / SpaceX
Twitter / SpaceX
SpaceX's Starship SN5 during a flight test conducted in August of 2020.

Some San Antonio residents reported seeing a single-file line of white lights crawling across the night sky Monday, leading some South Texas Reddit users to speculate that aliens were buzzing the city.

But, alas, it was nothing more than billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites, according to a KSAT report.

Musk’s SpaceX company launched 34 Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, bringing the total number of the satellites in orbit to more than 2,000, according to the TV station
Just the same, Redditors were full of fanciful speculation about the source of the lights over the Alamo City.

“That’s the mothership,” Reddit user @sad_seal commented on the video posted by fellow Redditor The_anonymous_wolf under the r/San Antonio social media thread.

“Well, if it were aliens, Texas would just put them on a bus and send them to Chicago,” Reddit user Fit-Firefighter-329 quipped, referencing Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial migrant bussing program.

A Reddit user in the Rio Grande Valley town of Progresso also claims to have witnessed the otherworldly phenomena, while Austin’s KXAN confirmed reports of Starlink sightings across Central Texas.

The Starlink satellites, which Musk hopes will bring “high speed, low-latency broadband internet” to the most rural and remote parts of the globe, can be seen circling the Earth on cloudless nights. Websites such as Find Starlink allow interested parties to track their paths.

Musk hopes one day to have as many as 42,000 Starlink satellites orbiting the globe. Even so, regulators such as the Federal Communications Commission have expressed concern about the orbiting gear colliding with other space debris, according to Space.com.

The most recent Starlink launch was scrubbed Tuesday due to lightning at Cape Canaveral.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

Trending

New TV ad from Greg Abbott edits clip to make it sound like Beto O'Rourke wants to defund police

By Sanford Nowlin

A new ad from Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign splices video to put words in the mouth of his rival.

H-E-B shoppers can now bank where they shop for groceries via the chain's new debit card

By Michael Karlis

Shoppers can earn 5% cash back on all H-E-B branded items.

Texas teacher fired after she told her class to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'

By Michael Karlis

El Paso high school teacher Amber Parker will be able to appeal the decision.

In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

At Giddings State School, a Texas juvenile prison, youths reported regularly soiling their cells this summer because there weren’t enough officers to take them to the bathroom.

Also in News

As voters key in on abortion, Texas delays release of new maternal death data until after midterms

By Sanford Nowlin

A pregnant woman receives a checkup.

Gov. Greg Abbott doesn't want your student debt forgiven

By Rosalind Early, Riverfront Times

Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger at a July campaign appearance in Fort Stockton.

In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

At Giddings State School, a Texas juvenile prison, youths reported regularly soiling their cells this summer because there weren’t enough officers to take them to the bathroom.

Texas among the nation's least-vaccinated states, according to recent study

By Michael Karlis

Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire are among the immunized states in the country, according to the study.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us