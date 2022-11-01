Erik Cantu evaded San Antonio cop the night before shooting, SAPD records reportedly show

click to enlarge
Screen Capture: YouTube / San Antonio Police Department
Body cam footage shows now-former SAPD officer James Brennand approach the car Erik Cantu was driving.
Erik Cantu, the 17-year-old shot and critically wounded by a now-former San Antonio police officer, evaded the same cop the night before the shooting, according to allegations in SAPD records obtained by KSAT
Cantu on Oct. 1 sped away from then-officer James Brennand in the same maroon BMW the teen was in when he was shot the following night in a McDonald's parking lot, the station reports, citing the documents.
That shooting transpired after Brennand approached the car while on unrelated call, saying he'd tried to stop the vehicle the night before. Brennand, who fired 10 shots at the vehicle, striking Cantu multiple times, has since been fired and now faces two felony charges of aggravated assault by a public servant.
During the alleged incident the night before the shooting, Cantu accelerated the BMW when Brennand turned on his emergency lights to pull him over, KSAT reports, citing police records. Then teen then reportedly took an onramp for U.S. Highway 281 near Bitters Road.
Brennand didn't pursue the vehicle but later documented that the license plates didn't belong to the vehicle Cantu was driving, KSAT reports, again citing SAPD documents.
The woman who was in the car with Cantu, identified in police records as Cantu's girlfriend, confirmed to investigators that Cantu was driving the car that sped away from Brennand on Oct. 1, according to KSAT.
The Oct. 1 incident left Cantu's girlfriend startled, and she was hesitant to get in the car with him the next night for fear they might be arrested or "shot at," KSAT reports, citing the records. She eventually relented and joined Cantu in the car on the trip to McDonald's the following night, according to the station.
Cantu remains at University Hospital in critical condition as of Oct. 25.
