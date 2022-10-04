Ex-deputy working at SeaWorld San Antonio arrested for allegedly body slamming teen park guest

The 'scare worker' at SeaWorld's Halloween attractions was fired two years ago as a Bexar County deputy over allegations that he struck a jail inmate.

By on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 12:13 pm

click to enlarge Brandon Doege, 29, told police that a 14-year-old was saying disrespectful things to him. - Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
Brandon Doege, 29, told police that a 14-year-old was saying disrespectful things to him.
A former Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy working at SeaWorld San Antonio was arrested Sunday on a felony charge that he body slammed a 14-year-old park guest, KSAT reports.

The charge comes nearly two years after the employee, Brandon Doege, 29, was fired by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office over an incident in which he was accused of using excessive force against a jail inmate, according to the station.

Doege was working as a costumed "scare character" at SeaWorld's Halloween attractions when he allegedly tossed the youth over his body and onto the ground, according to KSAT, citing people familiar with the arrest.

When questioned, Doege told officers that the teen said disrespectful things to him and forced him to break character, KSAT reports, citing the same sources.

Doege also is accused of striking a 53-year-old park guest who confronted him after the reported incident, according the station. The juvenile reportedly said his left arm and back were hurt, while the older man's face was swollen.

Doege was arrested at the park at around 10 p.m. on Sunday and is being charged with felony injury to a child with the intent to cause bodily injury, according to KSAT's report.

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell's suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn't be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market

San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

