Ex-deputy working at SeaWorld San Antonio arrested for allegedly body slamming teen park guest

Brandon Doege, 29, told police that a 14-year-old was saying disrespectful things to him.
A former Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy working at SeaWorld San Antonio was arrested Sunday on a felony charge that he body slammed a 14-year-old park guest, KSAT reports
The charge comes nearly two years after the employee, Brandon Doege, 29, was fired by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office
over an incident in which he was accused of using excessive force against a jail inmate, according to the station.
Doege was working as a costumed "scare character" at SeaWorld's Halloween attractions when he allegedly tossed the youth over his body and onto the ground, according to KSAT, citing people familiar with the arrest.
When questioned, Doege told officers that the teen said disrespectful things to him and forced him to break character, KSAT reports, citing the same sources.
Doege also is accused of striking a 53-year-old park guest who confronted him after the reported incident, according the station. The juvenile reportedly said his left arm and back were hurt, while the older man's face was swollen.
Doege was arrested at the park at around 10 p.m. on Sunday and is being charged with felony injury to a child with the intent to cause bodily injury, according to KSAT's report.
