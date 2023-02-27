Family of man killed in San Antonio pit bull attack launches online fundraiser for funeral costs

click to enlarge
San Antonio firefighters used pickaxes and sticks to keep one of the dogs at bay.
Relatives of an elderly Air Force veteran who died after being viciously mauled by three pit bulls in Southwest San Antonio on Friday have launched a GoFundMe
to help cover medical costs and funeral expenses.
Alamo City native Ramon Najera, 81, and wife Janie Najera, 74, were attacked while exiting their vehicle to visit a relative's house, the Express-News reports
. Ramon Najera succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, while relatives said his wife remains in "grave condition."
In the GoFundMe campaign's online message, relatives said Ramon Najera was adventurous and outgoing in addition to being a loving family man.
The fundraiser has brought in some $7,000 as of press time.
First responders were called to the 2800 block of Delpa Street just before 2 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a dog attack. When responders arrived on the scene, they saw Ramon Najera being dragged by a canine, according to the Express-News.
Two San Antonio firefighters, including a department captain, were also bitten while trying to stop the attack, according to a statement from San Antonio Animal Care Services
. Video posted online shows the rescue workers trying to keep a bloodied dog at bay with sticks and pickaxes.
The owner of the three dogs, Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, was arrested on Friday and charged with attack by dangerous dog resulting in death and injury to an elderly person by omission or criminal negligence, according to ACS. His bail was set at $125,000, the daily reports.
The dogs-owner's wife, Abilene Moreno, told KENS5
that the animals were never raised to be aggressive, adding that they’d never been neglected or abused.
However, San Antonio Animal Care Services Director Shannon Sims told KSAT12
the pit bulls had been involved in a separate attack two years ago and had previously been impounded by the shelter.
Two of the dogs were euthanized Friday, while the third was put down Saturday, according to the Express-News
.
