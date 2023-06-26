Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Family of San Antonio woman gunned down by SAPD plans to file civil suit against the city

All three officers involved in the shooting have been arrested and charged with murder, SAPD Chief William McManus said.

By on Mon, Jun 26, 2023 at 10:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Melissa Perez, 46, was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Melissa Perez, 46, was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting.
Family members of a 46-year-old San Antonio woman shot and killed by a trio of police officers on Friday said they plan to sue the city, the Express-News reports.

Alexis Tovar, 24, the sister of shooting victim Melissa Perez, said she retained the Packard Law Firm to represent her in the civil suit, which is expected to be filed sometime Monday or Tuesday, according to the daily.

Perez was having a mental health crisis when she cut the wires to the external fire alarm system at her apartment complex located in the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road at around 2 a.m. Friday morning, Police Chief William McManus told reporters at a Friday press conference.

Three SAPD personnel — Alfred Flores, Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel Villalobos — tried to communicate with Perez through a window in her apartment, after which she appeared to have lunged at the window with a hammer, breaking the glass. The three officers then opened fire, McManus said, citing body cam footage.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The shooting officers' actions were not consistent with SAPD's policy and training," McManus told reporters. "They placed themselves in a situation where they used deadly force, which was not reasonable given all the circumstances as we now understand them."

The three officers were arrested and charged with murder Friday afternoon. All three have been suspended from the force without pay while SAPD Internal Affairs and Homicide along with the Bexar County District Attorney's Office Civil Rights Division investigate, according to McManus.

Daniel Packard, the lead attorney representing the Perez Family, told reporters over the weekend that the shooting is representative of larger issues within SAPD and its training.

"Even more egregious is the fact that there were three officers that pulled the trigger. And so you can't really say this is a rogue officer who just lost his head and didn't follow policy," Packard told the Express-News. "Three officers thought it was ok to gun this woman down when she's in her own house, behind the door."

It's unclear how much money the Perez family will seek in the suit.

Perez's killing is the latest San Antonio police shooting to grab national headlines. Outrage also followed the shootings of AJ Hernandez and Erik Cantu, both of whom were teenagers at the time.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Drunk drivers in Texas who kill parents of a child will now be required to pay child support

By Michael Karlis

Both Texas and San Antonio have high rates of drunk driving according to separate studies.

San Antonio man sucked into airplane engine committed suicide, Medical Examiner says

By Michael Karlis

Delta Flight 1111 had just arrived at San Antonio International Airport on Friday night when David Renner, 27, was sucked into one of the engines.

San Antonio's H-E-B among the top donors to Gov. Greg Abbott's $4.7 million 2023 inauguration

By Sanford Nowlin

Only two other entities outspent H-E-B in donating to the 2023 Texas inauguration.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mocked for being duped by anti-Garth Brooks satire story

By Brandon Rodriguez

Gov. Greg Abbott apparently has an itchy Twitter finger.

Also in News

Report: Abortion may be illegal in Texas, but plenty of women are still getting them out of state

By Michael Karlis

Although abortion is outlawed in Texas, women can still seek other reproductive healthcare at Planned Parenthood clinics across the state, such as the clinic in San Antonio pictured above.

San Antonio's H-E-B among the top donors to Gov. Greg Abbott's $4.7 million 2023 inauguration

By Sanford Nowlin

Only two other entities outspent H-E-B in donating to the 2023 Texas inauguration.

Texas lowers barrier for food stamps, but many still won’t qualify

By Noah Alcala Bach, The Texas Tribune

Mercedes Bristol, 68, executive director of Texas Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, left, and her youngest grandson, Paul Chavez, 12, hold each other in their front yard in San Antonio on June 16, 2023. Bristol is the primary caretaker of her five grandchildren, including Paul, who is the youngest. “We’re called the invisible foster care, the hidden foster care, nobody knows about this group of people that are raising grandchildren,” Bristol said.

Despite promise of 'total transparency,' secrecy will be a big part of Ken Paxton impeachment trial

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who promised transparency for the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton, recaps the regular session of the Legislature at the Texas Public Policy Foundation headquarters in downtown Austin on May 30.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us