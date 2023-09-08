BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Federal appeals court rules Texas' border buoys can remain – at least for now

Abbott's office wrote that it's prepared to bring the fight 'all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.'

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 1:07 pm

click to enlarge The floating buoy barrier ladened with chainsaw blades (pictured above) was deployed into the Rio Grande as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's multibillion dollar Operation Lone Star border crackdown in early July. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
The floating buoy barrier ladened with chainsaw blades (pictured above) was deployed into the Rio Grande as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's multibillion dollar Operation Lone Star border crackdown in early July.
Texas' sawblade-laden buoys will remain in the Rio Grande, for now, after a federal appeals court granted the state's request to pitch out another judge's order that the barrier must be removed by Sept. 15, the Texas Tribune reports.

In a Wednesday ruling, Federal District Judge David A. Ezra sided with the U.S. Justice Department, who argued the Rio Grande buoys — deployed in July as part of Abbott's Operation Lone Star — were installed without authorization from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and threatened foreign relations with Mexico, as previously reported by the Current.

Abbott's office immediately appealed Ezra's ruling, writing that it "is prepared to take this fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court," the Tribune reports.

On Thursday, a New Orleans-based federal appeals court — usually considered the most conservative in the nation — granted the state's request to halt the temporary injunction.

While the buoys will remain, it's unclear for how long. The appeals court has not yet set a hearing date .

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

