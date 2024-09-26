TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Feds warn Texas Republican Party over failure to disclose who's on its payroll

Regulators gave the party until the end of October to correct recent paperwork or face potential fine.

By on Thu, Sep 26, 2024 at 2:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Federal Election Commission wants the Texas Republican Party to be clearer about who it's paying. - Shutterstock / Joaquin Corbalan P
Shutterstock / Joaquin Corbalan P
The Federal Election Commission wants the Texas Republican Party to be clearer about who it's paying.
The Texas Republican Party must be more transparent about who's on its payroll, according to a warning issued by federal regulators.

In a Sept. 25 letter, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) told Texas GOP Treasurer Fred Tate that the group must revise its last monthly campaign finance report because it doesn't include an itemized list of individuals drawing paychecks.

Under federal law, state parties must submit the names and addresses of those whom the organizations pay more than $200 per calendar year. Instead, the Texas GOP's July report only noted disbursements made to an entity called Paylocity Corp. for its monthly payroll.

In the letter, the FEC gave the Texas Republican Party until Oct. 30 correct the omission or face an audit or financial penalties.

"Failure to adequately respond by the response date noted above could result in an audit or enforcement action," the letter notes.

Officials with the Texas GOP were unavailable for comment by press time Thursday.

It's not unusual for the FEC to contact political groups and campaigns asking them to update, correct or clarify paperwork. However, the agency's letter to the Texas Republican GOP comes as several Republican candidates in the Lone Star State come under federal scrutiny for campaign-finance issues.

Last month, the FEC asked U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to explain or return tens of thousands of dollars in recent campaign contributions that appear to violate federal legal limits.

In June, the agency asked the failed U.S. House campaign of Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera to provide more details on a $50,000 loan the San Antonio-area candidate reportedly made to his own campaign.

And in May, a report from the Office of Congressional Ethics maintained there's “probable cause” that U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, who represents a district near Houston, used campaign funds to cover personal debts. Nehls has denied the claim.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Greg Casar to hold San Antonio rally ahead of election

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during an event in Dublin, Ireland.

School-voucher 'evangelist' with Texas ties on leave after gay porn videos resurface

By Michael Karlis

School-voucher advocate Corey DeAngelis speaks at an event in Florida.

San Antonio-based USAA lays off workers for second time this year

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA employs roughly 19,000 people in San Antonio.

Clip of child chugging beer at University of Texas football game goes viral

By Michael Karlis

A child chugs from a red and blue tallboy during the Texas Longhorns football game on Saturday.

San Antonio Public Library invites readers to rent banned books this week

By Stephanie Koithan

The San Antonio Public Library and the American Library Association are celebrating Banned Books Week 2024.

Feds file sex-discrimination suit against owner of San Antonio's Ingram Park Chrysler

By Sanford Nowlin

The EEOC has sued Benson Enterprises Inc., the owner of Ingram Park Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

San Antonio Independent School District could derail Missions ball park project

By Michael Karlis

Minor-league baseball team the San Antonio Missions wants to build a 4,500-seat stadium on land currently being used as a Fox Tech High School parking lot.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet holding open audition for San Antonio kids

By Suzanne Townsend

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet its comprised of 75 world-renowned ballet artists.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us