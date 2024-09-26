Feds warn Texas Republican Party over failure to disclose who's on its payroll

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Joaquin Corbalan P The Federal Election Commission wants the Texas Republican Party to be clearer about who it's paying.

The Texas Republican Party must be more transparent about who's on its payroll, according to a warning issued by federal regulators.In a Sept. 25 letter , the Federal Election Commission (FEC) told Texas GOP Treasurer Fred Tate that the group must revise its last monthly campaign finance report because it doesn't include an itemized list of individuals drawing paychecks.Under federal law, state parties must submit the names and addresses of those whom the organizations pay more than $200 per calendar year. Instead, the Texas GOP's July report only noted disbursements made to an entity called Paylocity Corp. for its monthly payroll.In the letter, the FEC gave the Texas Republican Party until Oct. 30 correct the omission or face an audit or financial penalties.

"Failure to adequately respond by the response date noted above could result in an audit or enforcement action," the letter notes.



Officials with the Texas GOP were unavailable for comment by press time Thursday.



It's not unusual for the FEC to contact political groups and campaigns asking them to update, correct or clarify paperwork. However, the agency's letter to the Texas Republican GOP comes as several Republican candidates in the Lone Star State come under federal scrutiny for campaign-finance issues.



Last month, the FEC asked U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to explain or return tens of thousands of dollars in recent campaign contributions that appear to violate federal legal limits.



In June, the agency asked the failed U.S. House campaign of Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera to provide more details on a $50,000 loan the San Antonio-area candidate reportedly made to his own campaign.



And in May, a report from the Office of Congressional Ethics maintained there's “probable cause” that U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, who represents a district near Houston, used campaign funds to cover personal debts. Nehls has denied the claim.



