First 'new generation' Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins store opening in San Antonio

Coffee-and-donut institution Dunkin' and ice cream-chain Baskin-Robbins will open a combination "new-generation" store next month at 150 S WW White Road, according to officials with Dunkin' Brands.
The 2,100-square-foot store is part of a new retail design for the Canton, Massachusetts-based corporation, which operates as parent company for both iconic food chains.
In addition to having dual branding, the new combination store will have "Premium Pours" taps for cold brew, coffee and teas as well as a special Dunkin' Rewards drive-thru lane. The new outlets also boost building improvements that save 25% more energy.
San Antonio's first Dunkin'-Baskin-Robbins store will employ roughly 18 people and operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. It's owned and operated by Alamo City businessman Andy Alli of AAA Investment Group, who currently owns two other Dunkin' franchises here.
Dunkin' Brands hasn't yet released a grand opening date for the store.
