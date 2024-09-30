First 'new generation' Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins store opening in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Dunkin' Dunkin' Brands' new-generation stores combine elements from both Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins.

A new coffee drive-thru is brewing in San Antonio.Coffee-and-donut institution Dunkin' and ice cream-chain Baskin-Robbins will open a combination "new-generation" store next month atwith Dunkin' BrandsretailCanton, Massachusetts-based corporation, which operates as parent company for both iconic food chains.combination storealsoboostSan Antonio's first Dunkin'-Baskin-Robbins store will employ roughly 18 people and operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. It's owned and operated by Alamo City businessmanDunkin' Brands hasn't yet released a grand opening date for the store.

