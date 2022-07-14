First two monkeypox cases identified in San Antonio area

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain This photo shows monkeypox on a child's skin in Liberia.

Well, we knew it would get here eventually.

San Antonio Metro Health District has confirmed two cases of monkeypox in Bexar County. Both individuals are currently isolating and following all recommended guidance, according to officials.



The risk to the public is low, Metro Health said. As of yesterday, Texas has just 42 reported cases of monkeypox.

“With increased cases occurring nationwide and across the state, we have been actively monitoring this situation,” Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob said in an emailed statement.



“Because the disease does not easily spread from person-to-person without direct contact, the chance of exposure to the public is minimal. We encourage residents to be aware of the symptoms, follow prevention recommendations, and consult with a healthcare provider when needed.”

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a new, unexplained rash.

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact in large crowds where people are aren't wearing much clothing — nightclubs, festivals, raves, saunas, bathhouses and other fun places, for example.

Contact your healthcare provider quickly if you had exposure to the disease or have symptoms such as fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash.

or have symptoms such as fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash. Isolate at home if they have monkeypox until their rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

To prevent the spread of monkeypox, individuals should: