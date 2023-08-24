Floyd's 99 Barbershop plans eight San Antonio locations

Denver-based haircare chain Floyd's 99 Barbershop will open eight San Antonio locations as part of an ongoing expansion.



Each of the Alamo City locations will employ 25-40 people, according to company officials. The business didn't reveal where it plans to open the new stores or when, only saying in a statement that they'd be "open and operating as soon as possible."



Floyd's offers services including haircuts, shaving, color, waxing, deep conditioning treatments and styling, according to its statement. Its stores are known for their rocker iconography and straight-razor shaves.



Since its 1999 launch, the company has expanded to more than 130 shops in 15 states. Floyd's has already dipped its toe into Texas with shops in Dallas, McKinney, Katy and Austin.

