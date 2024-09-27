Folks can honor their departed furry friends at the San Antonio Zoo's animal ofrenda

The altar, which is currently up at the San Antonio Zoo, is a place where guests can add their personal memories, forming a colorful mix of photos, flowers and symbols that celebrate the lives and spirits of their animal companions.
“Our Día de los Muertos altar offers a heartfelt opportunity to honor your furry, feathery, or scaly friends in loving memory in a way that resonates with the vibrant culture of San Antonio,” San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. “Please join us in this meaningful celebration, where we can remember the lives of beloved animal companions together.”
Access to the animal ofrenda is included in standard zoo admission. Folks can buy tickets by visiting the San Antonio Zoo’s website.
What’s more, zoo staff will print out guest's departed pet’s photos on select dates between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., including Oct. 3-4, Oct. 7, Oct. 9, Oct. 15, Oct. 17, Oct. 21, Oct. 23, and Oct. 28.
Zoo staff will also be available to print out photos during Día de los Muertos Nov. 1-2.
