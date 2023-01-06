Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to teach at St. Mary's, University of Texas at San Antonio

Nelson Wolff retired as Bexar County Judge on Dec. 31 after 50 years of public service.

By on Fri, Jan 6, 2023 at 12:41 pm

click to enlarge Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff's resume also includes stints as San Antonio mayor and a member of the Texas House. - Courtesy of St. Mary's University
Courtesy of St. Mary's University
Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff's resume also includes stints as San Antonio mayor and a member of the Texas House.
After half a century of public service, former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is entering another challenging career path: teaching college kids.

Wolff, who retired from his role as Bexar County judge Dec. 31 after holding the position since 2001, will lecture at both his alma mater, St. Mary’s University, and at the University of Texas at San Antonio, according to officials at the two schools.

At St. Mary’s, the former San Antonio mayor and Texas state representative will serve as University Distinguished Service Professor, lecturing to undergraduate, graduate and law students.

Wolff will serve as a non-faculty advisor at UTSA, giving lectures and contributing to research across school departments including the College for Health and its community lecture series.

“It does not surprise me at all that Judge Wolff is keenly interested in education and the preparation of future civic leaders,” UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said in a statement. “Nelson’s career as a public servant is legendary, and how he shares his perspectives, insights and wisdom with those interested in public service will be very special. We are delighted about our collaborations with Nelson in this next phase of his remarkable career.”

