Grand jury indicts San Antonio officer accused of shooting Erik Cantu for attempted murder

District Attorney Joe Gonzales told reporters that his office will seek the maximum punishment against the former officer.

By on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 5:30 pm

click to enlarge Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales (at podium) speaks to reporters during a press conference Thursday afternoon. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales (at podium) speaks to reporters during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
A grand jury has indicted the former San Antonio police officer accused of shooting unarmed teen Erik Cantu on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of attempted murder, District Attorney Joe Gonzales said Thursday.

James Brennand, then a rookie officer, fired multiple times at Cantu in a McDonald's Parking lot on Oct. 2, leaving him critically wounded. Brennand was fired from the department three days later and was subsequently charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

Gonzales told reporters Thursday that his office will seek maximum punishment on all the charges against Brennand. Brennand could face a maximum of 60 years in state prison if convicted on all charges.

Brennand has now been indicted on an additional charge of attempted murder, something that his parents and Cantu's high-profile civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, called for during a press conference last month.

"Today's announcement is a relief for Erik, his family and everyone supporting them through this tragedy," Crump said in a statement to the Current. "The grand jury's decision to indict on an attempted murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault is a significant step toward justice — but there is still a long road ahead. We will continue to fight for accountability and transparency through the legal process."

