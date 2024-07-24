WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

GoFundMe launched for family of CPS Energy worker who died restoring power in San Antonio

Clayton Kloesel, an 11-year CPS staffer, died early Tuesday while working to restore power after storms hit the area.

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 10:05 am

Clayton Kloesel worked for CPS Energy for more than a decade. His father and wife are also employed by the utility.
Courtesy Photo / GoFundMe
Clayton Kloesel worked for CPS Energy for more than a decade. His father and wife are also employed by the utility.
A friend of a CPS Energy worker who was electrocuted early Tuesday morning while working to restore power after storms swept across San Antonio has set up an online fundraiser for his family.

CPS Energy officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that 11-year-employee Clayton Kloesel died during the post-storm restoration effort. A statement issued by the city-owned utility called him a "beloved husband, son and father to three sons."

"Clayton’s wife and father are also members of the CPS Energy family, so this sudden loss is felt throughout our organization," officials added. "He was a skilled journeyman and an active member of our Lineman Rodeo Team."

All donations raised by the newly established GoFundMe account will go toward the Kloesel family, according to the GoFundMe description. The money will cover funeral expenses, living expenses, educational costs and paying off debts, including a boat the family used for fishing trips.

"Clay was not only the family’s rock but also their primary provider, and his sudden loss has left them in a challenging situation," the GoFundMe page states. "Clay had a passion for fishing and hunting, and some of the family’s fondest memories are of the times spent together in nature enjoying these activities. His legacy of love and adventure will live on through his children, but they need our help to navigate the difficult road ahead."

Current Editor-in-Chief Sanford Nowlin also contributed to this story.

