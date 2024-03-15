Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Google searches for VPN in Texas spike after Pornhub pulls out of Lone Star State

Pornhub blocked Texans' access after the 5th Circuit of Appeals ruled that the state's age-verification law can remain in place.

By on Fri, Mar 15, 2024 at 2:36 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texans can still access Pornhub by subscribing to a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, service. - Shutterstock / charnsitr
Shutterstock / charnsitr
Texans can still access Pornhub by subscribing to a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, service.
Google searches for VPNs, or virtual private networks, surged Thursday in Texas after adult-entertainment site Pornhub — one of the world's most-visited sites — cut off access to Lone Star State web surfers.

Pornhub disabled access in Texas after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the state's 2023 law requiring all adult-oriented websites require age-verification. Porhub is pursuing a federal court case to throw out the Texas statute, arguing it's an invasion of privacy and violates free-speech protections.

"While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, providing identification every time you want to visit an adult platform is not an effective solution for protecting users online, and in fact, will put minors and your privacy at risk," PornHub wrote in a statement that now pops up when Texans try to access its site.

News of Pornhub ... ahem ... pulling out of the state broke around midday Thursday, and by 5:30 p.m.that day, interest in VPNs shot up in Texas, earning a "search term score of 100, the highest level of popularity," according to data from Google Trends. Indeed, more VPN-related searches originated in Texas than in any other U.S. state.

VPNs are network connections that allow computer users to encrypts their internet traffic and shield their online identities — presumably offering a workaround for anyone who wants to hide that they're accessing Porhub from a computer in Texas.

Some of the most popular VPN services are Express VPN, Surfshark VPN and NordVPN, all of which require subscription payments to use its service, according to internet culture blog CNET.  (In case any horn-dogs out there still haven't figured out how to get around the block.)

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

'AK Guy' mocks overweight feminists, gets help from Matt Gaetz during San Antonio rally

By Michael Karlis

Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday.

San Antonio lands federal grant to study how to better connect the East Side

By Sanford Nowlin

Interstate 37 has long cut off the East Side from downtown's prosperity.

Pro-Palestine billboards pop-up along San Antonio highways

By Michael Karlis

A billboard paid for by the Party for Socialism and Liberation's San Antonio chapter went up this week located near the intersection of I-10 and Hildebrand.

Texas Medical Board to consider issuing guidance on abortion laws’ medical exceptions

By Madaleine Rubin, The Texas Tribune

An ultrasound machine sits next to an empty patient's bed at Whole Women’s Health of Austin on Sept. 1, 2021.

Pro-Palestine billboards pop-up along San Antonio highways

By Michael Karlis

A billboard paid for by the Party for Socialism and Liberation's San Antonio chapter went up this week located near the intersection of I-10 and Hildebrand.

'AK Guy' mocks overweight feminists, gets help from Matt Gaetz during San Antonio rally

By Michael Karlis

Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday.

San Antonio lands federal grant to study how to better connect the East Side

By Sanford Nowlin

Interstate 37 has long cut off the East Side from downtown's prosperity.

Bexar County helps fund San Antonio housing project for homeless, former foster kids

By Michael Karlis

SAMMinistries staffers visit with unhoused people encamped beneath an overpass.
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us