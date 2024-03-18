Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Gov. Abbott said donations would pay for migrant buses, but they only covered 1% of cost

The rest of the $1,500-per-person cost of transporting 100,000 asylum seekers to other locations has fallen on Texas taxpayers.

By on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 at 10:14 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott discusses border security during a press event in Eagle Pass earlier this year. - Courtesy Photo / Office of the Governor
Courtesy Photo / Office of the Governor
Gov. Greg Abbott discusses border security during a press event in Eagle Pass earlier this year.
After Gov. Greg Abbott boasted that private citizens would step up to fund his controversial program to bus migrants to sanctuary cities, a new CNN report shows that donations have paid for less than 1% of the total cost.

CNN reports that private donations have only covered $550,000 of the $150 million Texas has so far spent dumping migrants in cities including New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. The rest of the $1,500-per-person cost of transporting 100,000 asylum seekers to other locations has fallen on Texas taxpayers.

Abbott, a Republican, initiated the donation program roughly two years ago, announcing there would “be no cost to the state” because his office was "overwhelmed" by an outpouring of support from ordinary citizens around the country.

Abbott's office didn't respond to CNN's request for comment on why that doesn't appear to have happened.

CNN also reports that Texas couldn't bank on one $900,000 donation because it was either "a mistake or a prank," and at least one other person confirmed he didn't make the $2,000 donation listed under his name.

Abbott has couched the program as an effort to shield Texas constituents from an overflow of border crossers that the federal government is ignoring. Critics have pointed out that the Biden White House has so far taken more immigration-related executive actions than predecessor Donald Trump did during his entire term in office.

Abbott's busing program also has raised humanitarian concerns. Last year, a 3-year-old girl died while being bused to Chicago, and asylum seekers have also reportedly been deposited in sanctuary cities during freezing weather. Further, a whistleblower who drove buses for the program last year described overflowing toilets and health risks on the vehicles.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

City of San Antonio closes two busy downtown streets on Monday

By Sanford Nowlin

The northbound lanes of South Alamo between Market Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard have closed.

Knock-offs of San Antonio and Texas retail brands keep popping up in Mexico

By Michael Karlis

Knock-offs of San Antonio and Texas retail brands keep popping up in Mexico

'AK Guy' mocks overweight feminists, gets help from Matt Gaetz during San Antonio rally

By Michael Karlis

Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday.

The booksellers' revolt

By Matthew Patin, The Texas Observer

Texas' 2023 READER Act would have barred booksellers from conducting business with Texas’ K–12 libraries if they hadn’t first identified whether the books they were selling were “sexually explicit,” “sexually graphic,” or had “no rating.”

Pro-Palestine advocate looks to replace Manny Pelaez as San Antonio District 8 councilman

By Michael Karlis

District 8 City Council candidate Sakib Shaikh previously served as on the board of the Muslim Children's Education and Civic Center and as Manny Pelaez's director of constituent services.

City of San Antonio closes two busy downtown streets on Monday

By Sanford Nowlin

The northbound lanes of South Alamo between Market Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard have closed.

Pro-Palestine billboards pop-up along San Antonio highways

By Michael Karlis

A billboard paid for by the Party for Socialism and Liberation's San Antonio chapter went up this week located near the intersection of I-10 and Hildebrand.

'AK Guy' mocks overweight feminists, gets help from Matt Gaetz during San Antonio rally

By Michael Karlis

Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday.
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us