Gov. Greg Abbott denies responsibility for migrant drownings near Eagle Pass

Turns out @RepCuellar (& some media) were so eager to point finger at Texas for drowning of migrants they forgot to get the facts. When BP requested access to river the drownings had already occurred & found in MX. The fact is the deaths are b/c of Biden's Open Border magnet. https://t.co/MAScagsUXl

📌 The only new detail in the Texas Military Department’s statement on the three migrants who drowned near Eagle Pass is that TXMD claims they didn't see the family.



It’s sad to see now that after such a tragedy, people are now suggesting the whole thing is a total hoax,… https://t.co/W3aMCXihkZ pic.twitter.com/uoEsoPzbc2